Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly taking their whirlwind romance to the next level! The A Star is Born actor is said to have proposed to the 30-year-old supermodel, and insiders claim a massive Hollywood wedding is already being planned for 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, insiders revealed that Cooper and Hadid are looking toward a permanent future together and are set to wed in 2026 after almost two years of dating. In a traditional move, Cooper reportedly approached Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, to seek her blessing before asking for the supermodel's hand in marriage.

Bradley Cooper's Traditional Move to Propose to Ladylove

This move makes it clear that Cooper is ready to settle down. After a failed marriage and a string of long-term relationships that went nowhere, he is finally ready to commit again.

'Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage,' the source said. 'He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York.'

The insider further shared, 'Her mom, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step, it's much more official.'

It was also claimed that Yolanda and Cooper are very close. Gigi's mom is reportedly already treating him like her son-in-law and involving him in everything happening in the family.

Bradley and Gigi's Relationship Timeline

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first rumoured to be in a romantic relationship in October 2023 just weeks after the latter was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio. They were spotted in New York City and at that time, they tried to act like they were keeping things out of the spotlight.

In January 2024, they were seen holding hands in public, although no one has admitted to their relationship yet. It was only in May 2025 that everything was confirmed when they went Instagram official. Gigi uploaded photos of her 30th birthday celebration, and one of her uploads showed her and Bradley sharing a passionate kiss.

And this month, the couple had their very first joint public interview. While walking around NYC, they were stopped by David Carm to ask them what makes them confident for his Confidence Heist TikTok channel. The pair gamely participated and Hadid said it's finding joy' while Cooper simply said, 'being alive.'

Preparing for a Blended Family

Bradley Cooper has one child—a daughter, 7-year-old Lea De Seine—who he shares with former partner Irina Shayk. Gigi Hadid also has a 5-year-old daughter named Khai, whose father is former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

With reports of their upcoming marriage next year, the duo will have a blended family set-up. This is not a problem because they already integrated their families, with their daughters reportedly already spending quality time together.

Finally, while sources confidently shared about the engagement and marriage plans, it should be noted that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have yet to personally confirm that they are engaged and preparing for marriage in 2026.