In the United Kingdom, the number of confirmed cases of the Wuhan novel coronavirus remains at two. However, the test results of a suspected coronavirus patient are being awaited. Belonging to the second batch of British citizens evacuated from Wuhan, Anthony May-Smith claims that he had been showing signs of the infection even before leaving the city. If proven to be infected, those who shared the flight back with him are under high risk of the infection.

May-Smith had been visiting his girlfriend in Wuhan when the Lichfield, Staffordshire native got stuck in the virus epicentre. The first evacuation flight organised by the UK was missed by May-Smith. Even though he was unable to join the initial 83 British citizens to leave Wuhan, May-Smith managed to board the second evacuation flight.

The second flight brought 11 British evacuees to France along with more than 200 French citizens. From France, another aircraft brought the British evacuees to Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Sun reported that 30 out of the 230 passengers on board the French evacuation flight reported feeling unwell while leaving the city. This means that the healthy passengers were forced to fly for hours on the same flight with patients who might have been infected.

Initially, it was announced that passengers leaving Wuhan would be medically screened. Those showing symptoms of the infection were supposed to have been sent to hospitals in Wuhan for treatment instead of being evacuated.

May-Smith claims that he felt sick even before boarding the flight to France. However, the passengers were not medically screened and held back. Before leaving France, May-Smith informed a nurse that he was showing symptoms of the infection.

May-Smith was seated in isolation during the last leg of the journey. Once they arrived in Brize Norton, he was deboarded separately and taken to John Radcliff Hospital in Oxford. The Daily Mail reported that May-Smith's health has started to improve since his hospitalisation. Doctors are awaiting test results to confirm if May-Smith is the third coronavirus patient on British soil.