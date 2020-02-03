A British man in Wuhan claims that he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The 25-year-old English teacher spent weeks in the hospital before supposedly curing himself with the traditional home-remedy of hot whisky and honey. Connor Reed refused to take the repatriation flights back and is determined to remain in the disease epicentre until things go back to normal.

Reed, originally from Llandudno, North Wales, has been living in China for over three years and in Wuhan for around six months. Around two months ago, he had difficulty breathing and a cough that he could not shake off. After having the symptoms of the coronavirus infection, Reed decided to go to a hospital.

Reed spent a few days in the hospital but was later discharged from the Zhongnan University Hospital. Refusing to take the antibiotics prescribed by the doctors, Reed decided to treat his infection with a home-remedy instead. Reed used an inhaler to help his breathing problems and drank hot whiskey with honey.

Weeks after being discharged from the hospital, he was informed that he had been infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking to The Sun, Reed said that the rustic remedy which many use to battle a cold is what saved him from the lethal virus. Reed claims that his miraculous recovery is proof that the coronavirus can be beaten.

According to the expat, the United Kingdom's Foreign Office was not interested in knowing that a citizen has been diagnosed with the virus. Reed recalled that when he tried to tell the Foreign Office that he has been diagnosed,, all they asked him was if he wanted to take the flight back to the UK. When Reed told them that he did not want to be evacuated, they did not bother to contact him further.

Speaking about the conditions in Wuhan, Reed narrated that the city is running desperately low on supplies. Medical supplies and fresh groceries are no longer available. Police are arresting people if they are seen outdoors without a mask on. However, shops have run out of masks. Yet, Reed believes that the city will bounce back soon just like he has.