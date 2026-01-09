British musician Yungblud was photographed almost naked aboard a Sydney yacht on 8 January, just two days before his upgraded arena show at Qudos Bank Arena on 10 January.

The 28-year-old rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, was spotted on Sydney Harbour with Australian artist Dina Broadhurst, 47, during what appeared to be a pre-show gathering. Photos showed the singer wearing minimal clothing whilst maintaining modesty with strategic hand placement and a towel, the Daily Mail reported.

Broadhurst, on the other hand, is a Sydney-based visual artist known for her photographic work and large-scale installations. She has over 363,000 Instagram followers. The artist has exhibited throughout Australia and internationally, and is known for hosting creative events at her harbourside studio in Sydney.

Concert Upgraded Due to Demand

According to TMZ, the yacht outing occurred ahead of Yungblud's Saturday night performance at Qudos Bank Arena, which represents a significant upgrade from the originally planned Hordern Pavilion venue. The change came in response to overwhelming ticket demand from Australian fans.

The 'Fleabag' singer had teased his Australian fanbase before arriving Down Under, posting to social media about the upcoming shows. His Sydney concert marks a key date in his ongoing tour, which has seen him perform across major Australian cities throughout January.

Relationship Context Often Misunderstood

Yungblud has been in an on-again relationship with American musician Jesse Jo Stark since 2021. The couple rekindled their romance in August 2025, following a brief separation in March, and both appeared together at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Stark, 34, is the daughter of Chrome Hearts founders and has carved out her own career as a singer-songwriter and fashion designer. In September, she described Yungblud as "the sexiest man alive" at the VMAs and credited their honest communication for making their relationship work.

The rocker, for his part, has been open about his deep feelings for Stark, telling "We Need to Talk" podcast host Paul C. Brunson that she was "probably the biggest love of my life" even during their temporary separation. The couple has maintained what sources describe as a supportive, low-drama relationship despite the pressures of public life.

Known for Boundary-Pushing Image

Yungblud has built his career on challenging traditional norms and embracing unconventional self-expression. The Doncaster-born artist regularly performs in gender-fluid fashion choices and has been vocal about rejecting conventional expectations in both music and personal presentation.

His Australian tour follows the release of his latest album and represents a return to live performance after he cancelled the remainder of his 2025 European tour dates due to health concerns. Doctors had flagged concerning results in his blood and vocal tests, leading to the difficult decision to postpone several shows, according to Rolling Stones.

The Sydney performance went ahead as planned on Saturday evening, with the rocker delivering an energetic set for the sold-out crowd. Australian fans have particularly embraced his anti-establishment messaging and theatrical stage presence.

Australian Tour Continues

Following the Sydney show, Yungblud is scheduled to perform additional dates in Adelaide and Melbourne before concluding his Australian tour in late January. The tour has seen strong attendance across all cities, with fans spanning multiple generations connecting with his music's themes of identity, mental health, and social justice.

Ticket prices for the Australian dates ranged from approximately £35 to £85 ($60 to $145 AUD), with premium packages commanding higher prices for dedicated fans seeking meet-and-greet opportunities or early venue access.