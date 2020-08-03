After the widespread protests against racial injustice and discrimination in the United States, the United Kingdom is waking up to the change. More than 700 members from the UK music industry have signed up for a call against racism and intolerance.

According to Variety, an open letter with an urgent call to take action was released on Saturday. Several artists, managers, record labels executives, and many other industry members joined hands to sign up the letter that was accompanied by a hashtag #NoSilenceInMusic.

The movement is being supported by the likes of The 1975, Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora, Violet Skies, Westlife, Year & Years and Yungblud. Top executives from the industry including Island Records CEO Darcus Bease, CAA co-head Emma Banks, Warner/Chappell CEO and co-chair Guy Moot, Hipgnosis Songs' Merck Mercuriadis and Modest Management's Richard Griffiths are also showing support. The top record label's Universal Music Group, Warner Music, and Sony Music along with Capitol, Domino, EMI Records, TaP Music, UTA, and X-Ray have also signed up for the moment.

Inspired by the recent events and incidents, the movement urges for an action to fight against islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia, and transphobia and raises voice against anti-black racists and anti-Semites.

"We, representatives from the music industry, write to demonstrate and express our determination, that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause.

In recent months through a series of events and incidents, the anti-black racists and antisemites, plus those who advocate islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia, and transphobia, have repeatedly demonstrated that they clearly want us all to fail. Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred, and division. We are at our worst when we attack one another," reads the part of the letter on Medium.com.

The letter addresses "minorities from all backgrounds" and struggles that they have suffered. Citing holocaust and slavery, the community condemns "all forms of racism."

"There is a global love for music, irrespective of race, religion, sexuality, and gender. Music brings joy and hope and connects us all. Through music, education, and empathy we can find unity. We stand together, to educate and wipe out racism now and for our future generations," the letter concludes.

Some other names of that participants include Bruno Mars, Chris Haze, Denis Coleman, James Blunt, Lily Allen, Olly Murs, Real Like You, Tara Lee, Tom Walker, and more.