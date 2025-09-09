A single photograph from the 2025 VMAs has sparked widespread speculation that Yungblud and Taylor Momsen may be dating, but available details suggest the truth may lie elsewhere.

Fans took notice after the pair were seen together at the event, seated next to each other during the show and pictured alongside Jessie Jo Stark. While social media has quickly latched onto the idea of a possible romance, current information points to Yungblud still being in a relationship with Stark and Momsen remaining officially single.

The photo has been circulating widely since September 2025, when the VMAs were held at UBS Arena in New York.

Yungblud Back on With Jessie Jo Stark

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, has been publicly linked to singer and designer Jessie Jo Stark since June 2021. Their relationship has seen ups and downs over the years, including a split in March 2025, when Harrison said he needed space to focus on personal growth. Despite this, he described Stark as the love of his life and said he hoped they could build a future together.

Speaking on multiple platforms between May and August 2025, Harrison explained that their separation stemmed from internal struggles and the pressures of public life. In an interview, he said: 'I needed to look at myself in the mirror, on my own for a while, and ask myself how I can be a better boyfriend, a better brother, son, a better artist.'

In August 2025, they reportedly reconciled after five months apart. At the VMAs, Stark was seen sitting beside Yungblud during the ceremony, and she later described him as 'the sexiest man alive' in an interview.

Taylor Momsen: Still Single, Despite Buzz

Taylor Momsen, lead singer of The Pretty Reckless and former Gossip Girl star, has also been the subject of dating rumours, although there is no confirmed current relationship. As of November 2024, Momsen was reportedly single and has not made any public statements indicating a change in status.

Over the years, she's been linked to several well-known names, including Gossip Girl co-star Chace Crawford, Chronicles of Narnia actor Skandar Keynes, and Jack Osbourne. None of these rumoured relationships were confirmed, and most have faded without public comment.

On SiriusXM's Podcrushed, Momsen recounted a childhood crush on Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki, describing it as her first experience of heartbreak. Despite the emotional recollection, she made no mention of current romantic involvement.

The VMAs Appearance: Publicity or Coincidence?

Yungblud and Momsen were photographed together inside the arena, but the context appears to be casual. They were seated near each other, along with Stark, and were reportedly attending the show in support of their respective music projects. Yungblud also performed a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the ceremony, which was one of the event's main musical highlights.

The gathering does not confirm any romantic involvement, and no other sightings or evidence of a relationship between Yungblud and Momsen have been reported since the awards show. As of now, Momsen's public dating history does not include Yungblud, and he continues to be linked to Stark.

Their brief interaction at the VMAs has nonetheless stirred considerable speculation online, driven largely by fan enthusiasm and the ambiguity of the photograph.

What Fans Are Saying – And What's Actually True

Online discussions have been active since the VMAs aired, with posts and comments across platforms asking whether the photo signifies something more. The presence of Stark in the same photo, and her public remarks about Yungblud's character, suggest otherwise.

Yungblud and Stark's renewed relationship appears stable following their reconciliation in August. Meanwhile, Taylor Momsen has given no indication that she is currently seeing anyone.

Despite the buzz, there is no verified romantic connection between Yungblud and Taylor Momsen at this time.