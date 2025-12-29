Britney Spears is battling what insiders describe as a financial emergency, with claims the Princess of Pop has burned through millions.

She now faces a high-stakes IRS dispute that could define her post-conservatorship future. The 43-year-old singer, who earned hundreds of millions throughout her iconic career, is reportedly watching her wealth drain at an alarming rate.

According to an exclusive Star magazine report, sources close to Spears say 'the money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her'.

Her estimated net worth has reportedly dropped from $60 million to $40 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The timing could not be worse, as she simultaneously fights the US tax authorities over a six-figure bill.

IRS Demands More Than $600,000 in Back Taxes

At the centre of Spears' troubles sits an aggressive dispute with the Internal Revenue Service. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the IRS issued a Notice of Deficiency claiming she owes more than $600,000 for the 2021 tax year, plus a $120,000 penalty.

Spears is fighting back. In her legal response filed in the US Tax Court, she insists the agency made critical errors when calculating her income from Shiloh Standing Inc., a holding company reportedly created by her father, Jamie Spears, during the conservatorship. Her lawyers argue the IRS miscalculated her share of company income by nearly $1.4 million.

Law360 reports the total assessment exceeds $720,000 when penalties are included. Spears maintains she paid everything she owed and has documentation to prove it.

Insider Claims Paint a Troubling Picture

Beyond the tax fight, unverified claims from those said to be close to Spears suggest deeper financial wounds. According to the Star source, Spears has allegedly 'pulled millions from pension and savings accounts, borrowed against the house, and piled up debts that still haven't been settled'.

The insider claims Spears continues to live lavishly despite these pressures, citing alleged private jet trips, luxury resort stays, and generous spending on friends. These claims remain unverified by official financial records.

Life After the Conservatorship

The financial spotlight feels cruelly ironic. When Spears' 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, it was celebrated as a victory for her independence. Her father had controlled every aspect of her finances since 2008, following her very public mental health struggles.

Court records previously showed that when the conservatorship was established, Spears' fortune was 'nearly out of funds'. By the time it ended, her wealth had climbed back to an estimated $60-70 million, largely thanks to her record-breaking Las Vegas residency, which grossed $137 million.

Now, just four years later, that hard-won financial stability appears shaky once more. Whether Spears can resolve her tax battle and stabilise her spending remains the question her fans and observers are anxiously watching.

What Comes Next for the Princess of Pop

For millions of devoted fans who championed the #FreeBritney movement, watching their idol face fresh turmoil stings deeply.

Spears has survived public breakdowns, a gruelling legal fight for autonomy, and relentless tabloid scrutiny. Yet this chapter feels different.

The threat is quieter but no less real. Without a dramatic course correction, the singer who once dominated global pop culture could find herself facing something she never imagined: financial ruin. Her next moves will be crucial.