Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the man identified by authorities as the suspect in the Brown University shooting and the subsequent killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, has been described as socially awkward, frustrated, and prone to anger by his old friend.

Scott Watson is a physics professor at Syracuse University. He knew Valente during their time at Brown University as doctoral students in 2000 and 2001. 'During orientation he was sitting alone, and I walked up and said hello. He was terse at first, but we eventually broke the ice and became close,' Watson said in an email to MassLive.

Watson was surprised upon hearing about the attack, but admitted that, looking back, there were certain warning signs that were evident.

Past Behaviour Allegedly Showed Red Flags

Watson said Valente frequently felt out of place, expressing clear dissatisfaction with both Brown University and the city of Providence. He added that Valente would also complain about relocating to the United States.

Describing Valente as exceptionally bright, Watson noted that he often found classes beneath his abilities. 'He would say the classes were too easy — honestly, for him they were. He already knew most of the material and was genuinely impressive,' he said. Yet, Valente faced difficulties in social interactions and sometimes exhibited aggression towards his classmates.

Watson noted that Valente's unfriendly attitude occasionally stirred reactions among other students. In an interview with CNN, he mentioned one incident where Valente bullied a Brazilian classmate, persistently calling him a 'slave,' prompting Watson to step in and resolve the argument.

Watson reflected on their last conversation where he tried to convince Valente to stay at the university. Valente stated his plans to return to Portugal instead.

The Attacks: From Classroom to Suburban Home

On the afternoon of 13 December, Valente reportedly entered the Barus & Holley Building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. During a study session, he opened fire, resulting in the death of two students — 19-year-old sophomore Ella Cook and 18-year-old freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov — and injuring nine others. The incident reportedly happened in a building where he once took classes during his time as a physics student.

The shooting sent shock waves through the campus community, leading to an immediate lock down and a nationwide search for the suspect.

However, the violence did not end there. Just two days later, on 15 December, Valente allegedly made his way to Brookline, Massachusetts, where he shot and killed 47-year-old MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in his home.

Authorities have confirmed that both shootings were conducted with firearms later found with Valente's body. Forensic examinations have connected one weapon to the Brown incident and the other to Loureiro's murder.

Despite extensive investigation, officials have not publicly identified a clear motive. The connection between Valente and the victims, aside from a long-ago academic association with Loureiro, remains under investigation.

Shooter Found Dead as Investigation Continues

Following the shootings, a coordinated search involving multiple agencies tracked Valente's route from Providence to Massachusetts and ultimately to a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire. There, he was discovered dead on 18 December.

An autopsy revealed that he succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, likely on 16 December, the day following Loureiro's murder.

Officials acknowledged the importance of a crucial lead provided by a witness known only as 'John.' His report of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity played a key role in connecting Valente to the shootings via surveillance footage and license plate tracking.

Investigators continue to probe Valente's motives and the influences that may have driven him to commit these heinous acts. Rhode Island's attorney general has recognised that there are still many uncertainties, particularly regarding why these specific locations and individuals were targeted.