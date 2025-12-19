US authorities have concluded the search for the suspect in the Brown University shooting after confirming that the man believed responsible was found dead in New Hampshire, having taken his own life, officials said on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national and former Brown University student. His body was discovered inside a rented storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, following a multi-day manhunt that involved federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The discovery brings an end to the immediate search following the attack at the Ivy League campus, which killed two students and injured nine others. Investigators are continuing to examine outstanding questions, including the motive for the shooting and whether the suspect may also be linked to the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor earlier this week.

Manhunt Ends in New Hampshire

Providence's chief of police, Oscar Perez Jr, said officers located Neves Valente on Thursday evening after tracking a rental vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect. The vehicle was traced across state lines, leading investigators to a storage facility in Salem.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, executed search warrants at the site. Inside one of the storage units, officers found Neves Valente dead from what officials described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they recovered two firearms, a satchel and items that matched evidence collected at the Brown University crime scene.

Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha said a key breakthrough came after a member of the public provided information to police. 'That person led us to the car, which led us to the name,' Neronha said at a news conference. Investigators were then able to trace the rental history of the vehicle and narrow their search.

Authorities said Neves Valente had taken steps to avoid detection during the manhunt, including changing licence plates and limiting his exposure to surveillance cameras. These measures complicated efforts to locate him in the days following the shooting.

Who Was Claudio Manuel Neves Valente?

Police said Neves Valente was a former Brown University student who studied physics at the institution in the early 2000s. Brown University president Christina Paxson said he had no current affiliation with the university, according to local media.

Officials believe his previous time at the university may have given him familiarity with the campus and the building where the shooting took place. His last known address was in Miami, Florida, although authorities said reconstructing his movements required extensive analysis of surveillance footage and public tips.

Investigators said they are continuing to review Neves Valente's background, including his personal history and digital records, as part of efforts to better understand what led to the attack.

Reactions and Next Steps

Police presence remained high in Providence and Salem on Thursday night as investigators processed evidence and worked to confirm the sequence of events leading to the suspect's death. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

While the discovery of the suspect has brought a measure of closure to the manhunt, officials said key questions remain unanswered. Investigations into both the Brown University shooting and the MIT professor's killing are continuing, with further updates expected as evidence is reviewed.