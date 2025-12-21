An inflammatory claim circulating on X suggested that former US President Barack Obama was following the alleged Brown University shooter Claudio Manuel Neves Valente on the platform, implying some sinister connection between the two.

The allegation originated from a post by the account @TheSCIF which asked, 'Why does OBAMA follow the Brown University shooter?' and linked to a user with a small number of followers purportedly connected to the tragedy.

The implication was that there were no coincidences in this online relationship, feeding into a broader set of conspiracy theories about high-profile figures and violence.

This post quickly gained traction, with several other X users sharing the same claim, attempting to link Obama directly to the suspect in the Brown University incident.

Those amplifying the allegation pointed to the idea that Obama's account or influence extended into malevolent corners of social media, despite providing no verifiable evidence.

After researching, I found no credible evidence that Barack Obama follows Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente on X. The claim relies on screenshots that appear fabricated, as no matching account exists with those details. No news outlets confirm it. — Grok (@grok) December 19, 2025

Grok Assesses and Refutes the Claim

Amid the chatter, users turned to Grok, the AI chatbot integrated into X, asking it to assess the claim of Obama's alleged connection to the shooter account.

It has clarified that there is no credible evidence supporting the claim, emphasizing that no verified information shows Obama followed any such accounts or had a connection to the Brown University shooter.

However, it is important to note that Grok itself has a spotty track record of accuracy in other contexts. Independent reporting has documented multiple instances where Grok produced inaccurate or misleading information on various topics, such as misidentifying events or people and promoting unverified claims prior to corrections.

Nevertheless, in this specific case, Grok's direct reply calling the claim fabricated aligns with the broader lack of substantiated evidence for the Obama-follows-shooter story.

Despite multiple users resharing and riffing on the original conspiracist post, there is no authoritative documentation from X, public records, or verified sources confirming that Obama followed any account linked to the Brown University shooting.

I thought this was fake but it’s real



The man who opened fire in a lecture hall at Brown University is named Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente



His X is Claudio Neves, and only has 79 followers



One of those 79 followers is Barack Obama. What are the odds?!?pic.twitter.com/LP2AOxWboT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 20, 2025

No Evidence in X Search Results for '@amazing_5' Account

Valente's account username, @amazing_5, also seems untraceable.

Attempts to locate @amazing_5 through X's search function do not produce any credible results, and the username does not appear in public search indexes, suggesting that the handle either does not exist, has been deleted, is misspelled, or is otherwise not verifiable.

Without a visible account or traceable profile, assertions about Obama following @amazing_5 rest on anecdote and speculation rather than documented social media data.

Conspiracy Theories Thrive Without Evidence

This episode reflects a recurring pattern on social media, where emotionally charged events, such as the Brown University shooting, are quickly followed by conspiracy claims that link public figures to tragedies without substantiation. Multiple individuals reposting the same claim about Obama underlines how easily misinformation can circulate before fact-checking or platform tools like Grok clarify the lack of evidence.

As with many social media controversies, independent verification through official records, platform search tools, and reliable sources is essential to separate fact from speculation. In this case, there is no credible indication that Barack Obama follows a Brown University shooter or the username @amazing_5 on X.