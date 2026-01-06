As of January 2026, all seven members of BTS have officially completed South Korea's mandatory military service. RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook were discharged in June 2025, joining Jin and J-Hope, who completed service earlier, while SUGA concluded his alternative service later that same month.

With enlistment fully behind them, BTS are now firmly in comeback mode. Their fifth full-length album is scheduled for release on 20 March 2026, and world tour dates are expected to be announced imminently, following weeks of teasers and countdown content from Big Hit Music.

Before Enlistment: The OT7 Idols Fans Love and Missed

BTS debuted in June 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, initially positioning themselves as a hip-hop-influenced group addressing youth identity, social pressure and ambition at a time when idol music largely avoided such themes. Their early years were marked by modest commercial success but steady growth, driven by self-written music, narrative-led albums and consistent touring rather than viral hits. Over time, that groundwork evolved into a global breakthrough, with international recognition accelerating through albums that blended personal storytelling with broader cultural commentary, supported by an unusually direct relationship with fans online.

Before entering military service, BTS' visual identity leaned toward sharp tailoring, fluid choreography and a refined athleticism honed through years of global touring. Their last full-group performances showcased lean builds, controlled movement and styling designed for long, high-energy shows.

After Service: Changes that ARMY Can't Wait to See Live

Post-discharge photos and public appearances throughout late 2025 have revealed changes that are understated but noticeable. In particular, recent images of Jimin and Jungkook following their June discharge drew attention for broader frames and a more grounded physical presence.

Rather than dramatic transformations, fans are noting shifts in posture, build and overall composure. The effect reads as maturity — a quieter confidence shaped by regimented routines and physical conditioning, rather than stylistic reinvention.

Industry observers note that these kinds of changes often influence choreography and staging choices, especially for artists returning from extended hiatuses tied to military service.

RM

Before: Earlier appearances leaned toward a lean silhouette.

After: RM's June 2025 discharge images show broader shoulders and a noticeably sturdier frame — a natural outcome of active-duty service. His posture appears more grounded, reinforcing his return as both physical and symbolic leader.

Jin

Before: Clean-cut visuals with a relaxed build.

After: Jin's early discharge in June 2024 showed minimal dramatic physical change other than broader shoulders and stronger-looking arms, but more than these, it's his composed and confident bearing. His steady solo return laid the groundwork for the group's eventual reunion.

SUGA

Before: Reserved, studio-focused presence.

After: Completing alternative service in June 2025, SUGA's transformation is subtler — less about muscle and more about demeanour. Recent appearances suggest a calmer, a more healed and settled energy as he prepares to rejoin full group promotion.

J-Hope

Before: Slim, dance-forward physique.

After: Since his October 2024 discharge, J-Hope has reappeared with visibly stronger core definition and heightened physical confidence. His recent solo appearances suggest a performer fully comfortable returning to centre stage — physically and mentally — ahead of group activities.

Jimin

Before: Compact build with emphasis on fluid movement.

After: Jimin appears leaner yet more defined following his June 2025 discharge. Official photos show sharper arm and shoulder lines, giving his physical presence a more mature edge without losing the agility that defines his performance style

V

Before: Known for an editorial-esque, elegant, model-like build.

After: V's transformation is among the most striking. Discharge photos from Chuncheon reveal a thicker upper body and more muscular arms, consistent with reports of his physically demanding unit. The shift has already fuelled expectations of darker styling and more commanding stage visuals in 2026.

Jungkook

Before: Athletic but youthful silhouette.

After: Jungkook's post-service frame is visibly more 'grown up', as he appears broader, particularly through the shoulders and chest. Seen during his Yeoncheon discharge, the added mass reinforces expectations of more power-driven choreography and stage stamina during the upcoming tour cycle.

'Spring Day' Has Finally Come for ARMY

With BTS' fifth full-length album arriving on 20 March 2026 and world tour details expected shortly after, attention has shifted to how the group's time away may shape their return. Rather than signalling reinvention, the subtle physical changes fans have noticed point to a comeback grounded in endurance, cohesion, and scale — qualities essential for a global tour.

This will mark BTS' first major world tour since Permission to Dance on Stage concluded in 2022, which set a high benchmark with over $75 million (approximately £56 million) grossed across 11 shows. Big Hit Music has described the new album as deeply collaborative and shaped by the members' shared experiences, aligning with a broader sense of maturity now visible in their post-military presence.

As January 2026 unfolds, BTS are no longer in transition. With all members discharged and comeback plans firmly in place, the group's next chapter is actively taking shape — not as a return to who they were, but as a progression defined by time, discipline, and renewed alignment.