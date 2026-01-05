On 5 January 2026, BTS confirmed their long-anticipated full group comeback, triggering a surge of traffic that caused the fan platform Weverse to temporarily crash. The outage came moments after BigHit Music shared official details about the group's next album and world tour, marking BTS's return following their military hiatus.

Weverse is a global fan community platform created by South Korean entertainment company HYBE. It allows fans to follow artists, view exclusive content, and interact through posts, comments, and live updates. Many K-pop artists, including BTS and BLACKPINK members, use Weverse to communicate directly with fans. The platform also integrates official merchandise, ticketing, and media content in one place.

BTS comeback announcement breaks the internet, generating over 1.1 MILLION posts on Twitter alone. pic.twitter.com/5QGROPY7Wp — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) January 4, 2026

BTS Confirms Fifth Full-Length Album

BigHit Music announced via Weverse that BTS will release their fifth full-length album on 20 March 2026 at 1:00 PM KST. The project will feature 14 tracks, making it the group's first full studio album in approximately three years and nine months. It also represents their first full group release since military enlistments began.

The announcement follows the end of BTS's military hiatus, which began with Jin's enlistment in December 2022. Jin was discharged in June 2024, followed by J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. Suga, who served as a social service worker, completed his duty in June last year, officially clearing the way for a full group return.

In its statement, the agency described the album as a defining release, adding that it outlines the direction the seven members plan to take moving forward.

According to BigHit Music, the members were closely involved throughout the album's creation. The statement confirmed that BTS took part in songwriting and shaping the project's themes. 'The members were deeply involved throughout the songwriting process, infusing their own thoughts and colours,' the agency said.

The album was also framed as a message to fans. 'The album contains sincere stories that we truly wanted to share with ARMY who have been waiting for the full group comeback,' the statement read. It added that the release is intended as 'a heartfelt expression of gratitude' spread across all 14 tracks.

World Tour Announcement Adds To Demand

Alongside the album reveal, BigHit Music confirmed that BTS will embark on a world tour. While full tour dates and locations have not yet been released, the agency stated that detailed schedules will be announced on 14 January 2026, a confirmation that was enough to send fans rushing online.

Shortly after the announcement went live, fans reported that Weverse became inaccessible. Domestic ARMYs in South Korea were among the first to report that the platform appeared to be down, with many citing error messages or failed loading screens. The issue was widely attributed to a sudden spike in users.

Comments across community forums reflected the scale of demand. 'Weverse crashed,' one fan wrote, while another said, 'Weverse crashed so I can't see the announcement.' Others noted that they had to rely on screenshots shared elsewhere to confirm the news.

Fan Reactions Flood Online Spaces

Despite technical issues, fan reactions poured in across forums and social platforms. Many expressed emotional responses to the comeback news after years of waiting. 'It's finally coming,' one comment read, while another said, 'I'm tearing up.'

The 14-track album length also drew attention. 'Wow, 14 tracks,' one fan wrote, with others expressing hope that the project would focus on full group songs. Several comments also highlighted concern about ticket competition for the upcoming tour, with fans already anticipating demand.

Weverse temporarily crashes as #BTS announces world tour and 14-track full length album https://t.co/bD6nqzzCnh — allkpop (@allkpop) January 4, 2026

As of now, Weverse has resumed normal service, and the announcement remains live. With tour details set to follow and the album release date confirmed, attention now turns to 14 January 2026. For BTS and ARMY alike, the countdown has officially begun.