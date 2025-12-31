BTS' V marked his 30th birthday with a series of large-scale fan projects, but what was intended as a celebration has prompted unusual criticism across online fan communities.

International fan groups organised several high-profile tributes to honour the singer, including a permanent stone bench installed at the Palace of Versailles and a commercial aircraft wrapped with celebratory imagery. While supporters praised the creativity and symbolism, critics questioned priorities, transparency and how far fan-led projects should go.

A Tribute and Confusion Over What Was Funded

One of the most widely shared projects was a stone bench placed in the Trianon gardens at Versailles through the palace's 'Adopt a Bench' programme, a tribute covered by The Korea Herald that allows individuals or groups to sponsor benches and conservation efforts.

Some news reports and viral posts claimed fans had 'bought a corner' of the Palace of Versailles or now 'own property' there. That framing is inaccurate. France's heritage sites are state-owned, and while supporters can fund or adopt specific spaces, ownership is never transferred.

A Reddit thread discussing the tribute highlighted this confusion, with users debating the difference between sponsorship and ownership. Critics argued that exaggerated claims helped fuel backlash, while supporters countered that the dedication still represents a rare cultural honour for an international artist.

The Plane Tribute Clarified

Another flashpoint involved claims that fans had 'gifted BTS' V an airplane.' Several viral posts used that wording, though some were later deleted or challenged.

Independent reporting confirms the gesture involved a commercial aircraft wrapped inside and out with images and messages celebrating the singer. The aircraft itself was not purchased or owned by fans. Instead, the project functioned as a sponsored promotional wrap scheduled to operate through January 2026.

The distinction became central to criticism, with some arguing that inflated descriptions distorted reality and contributed to perceptions of excess.

Spending, Parasocial Fandom and Charity Questions

Much of the criticism focused less on the artist and more on fan behaviour. Some commenters questioned why large sums were spent on symbolic displays instead of being directed toward charitable causes.

correct me if I'm wrong but isn't tae a billionaire already? wouldn't he be more happy if they donate the money to underprivileged section instead? maybe cleared debts of university students? gave it to orphans? widows? s/a survivors? — koo (@kookoo__197) December 29, 2025

Others raised concerns about parasocial dynamics, suggesting extravagant projects reflect a desire for recognition rather than meaningful support. A recurring sentiment online argued that reactions would look very different if the singer ever publicly announced a relationship, a long-standing tension within idol fandom culture.

If u want to see the real fans let that man announce a relationship, thats when u will differentiate fans from parasocial and delulu fans going far n beyond to spend thousands hoping that he will notice them.

Regardless, happy international #V day — NANYONJO (@NANYONJo256) December 30, 2025

A smaller group of critics accused organisers of misleading fans about how funds were used, further intensifying scrutiny around the projects.

Supporters Push Back

Defenders of the tributes noted that several fan groups also donated to charities in the singer's name alongside public displays. They argued that celebration and charity are not mutually exclusive, and that large-scale projects help amplify his global influence.

Supporters also stressed that BTS' V has never directed how fans should mark personal milestones, leaving decisions entirely in the hands of fan communities.

What the Reaction Reveals About Modern Fandom

The response to the Versailles bench and plane wrap has exposed divisions within BTS' V's fanbase rather than controversy surrounding the artist himself. As fan projects become more elaborate, scrutiny has shifted toward spending, intent and transparency.

The backlash was amplified by misinformation, including claims that fans bought property at Versailles or gifted ownership of an aircraft. While those assertions were incorrect, they shaped online reaction and intensified criticism before accurate details circulated.