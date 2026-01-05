The K-pop sensation BTS has officially confirmed the release date of their highly anticipated fifth full-length album, marking the group's reunion after a nearly four-year hiatus.

The comeback was announced on Sunday, Jan. 4, with the album set to arrive on March 20. While the title of the project has yet to be revealed, fans can expect 14 tracks 'driven by each member's honest introspection as they collectively shaped its direction by weaving their individual perspectives into the music,' according to a press release shared by Billboard.

A Reunion Years in the Making

The upcoming album signals the first full-group project since BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook completed South Korea's mandatory military service. The hiatus allowed the members to pursue solo projects while fulfilling national obligations, but fans have long awaited their return.

Big Hit Music, as reported by Manila Bulletin, shared further details on the fan community platform Weverse, stating: 'We are excited to share some details about the release of BTS The 5th Album, and the start of their World Tour. The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward'.

The agency added: 'The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colours into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey'.

'Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that's most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time', they said.

Tour Dates and Official Countdown

In addition to the album announcement, BTS revealed plans for a world tour in support of the project. While specific dates and venues will not be disclosed until Jan. 14, the trek will be the group's first large-scale tour since the 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour, which concluded in April 2022. The previous tour grossed $75.4 million from just 11 shows, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, highlighting BTS' enduring global appeal.

To mark the comeback, BTS has also launched a new official countdown website. Fans will be able to follow updates about the album and tour, while the group has reset its official Instagram account to build excitement in the lead-up to the release. The March 20 album will drop at 1 p.m. KST, giving ARMY worldwide the chance to stream the new songs simultaneously.

BTS' Global Impact

Recognised as one of K-pop's most successful acts, BTS boasts six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including 2022's 'Proof' and 2020's 'Be', as well as six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group's unique ability to combine personal storytelling, intricate choreography and powerful live performances has solidified their status as international icons.

With fans eagerly awaiting the March release and the forthcoming world tour, BTS continues to set the standard for global pop acts, proving that even after years apart, their influence and connection with ARMY remain stronger than ever.