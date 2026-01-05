Ahn Sung-ki, beloved South Korean legend, dubbed as 'The Nation's Actor', dies at 74 after a long struggle with blood cancer, leaving a 60-year mark on the world of cinema that remains and inspires a new generation.

He was pronounced dead in Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul.

"We feel deep sorrow at the sudden, sad news, pray for the eternal rest of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members," his management said in a statement.

President Lee Jae Myung offered condolences, stating that through Ahn Sung-ki's works, the actor brought comfort and happiness to a lot of people.

Ahn Sung-ki leaves a family behind, his wife, Oh So-yeong, and their two sons.

There will be a memorial station at the Seoul Hospital where fans can pay their respects.

Life in movies, a child star to movie icon

Ahn Sung-ki was born in Daegu, South Korea, in 1952 and started his art career at a very tender age. He is the son of a filmmaker and made his debut when he was five years old in the 1957 film, 'The Twilight Train.'

In the course of ten years, he had featured in about 70 movies as a child actor, becoming a household name in Korean movies. Nevertheless, Ahn took a break in his acting career early on, but in 1970, that is, he went to Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, where he studied Vietnamese as his major.

He hoped that his studies would open new doors; however, the political environment immediately after the Vietnam War did not give him an easy time, even with opportunities in corporations.

However, Ahn did not lose his interest in acting.

He made a comeback to films in 1977, and by 1980, he was a star under Lee Jang-ho in his 'Good, Windy Days.' The coming-of-age movie of the young people in the countryside in the fast-paced economic growth of South Korea resonated with viewers and brought Ahn the prize of the Best New Actor at the Grand Bell Awards.

After that, his career boomed, and he soon became one of the most admired and sought-after actors in the country.

Ahn Sung-ki and his peak of success

During the 1980s-1990s, Ahn starred in a wide range of movies, demonstrating his versatility and richness as an actor. In 1981, he starred as a Buddhist monk in 'Mandara' and in 1984 as a beggar in 'Whale Hunting,' and as a veteran of the Vietnam War with a turn to novelist in 1992 in 'White Badge.'

His credits gained him many awards; in particular, he won the Grand Bell Award, categorised as the Best Actor five times - a record in South Korea.

Ahn Sung-ki's filmography is characterised by a row of successful roles in which he performed in the most diverse genres and topics. He has played a corrupt police officer in 'Two Cops' (1993) and a murderer in 'No Where to Hide' (1999), proving that he can also act in complex characters. His appearances in the special forces trainer in "Silmido" (2003) and as a hardcore celebrity manager in 'Radio Star' (2006).

The Persona of The Actor

According to various news outlets and interviews, humility, trustworthiness, and family-oriented values were the characteristics and public image of Ahn. He was not involved in scandals like most celebrities, and this aspect endears him even more to the people.

Throughout the years, he was always listed in surveys as the most loved actor in South Korea and got the title 'The Nation's Actor.'

The influence of Ahn Sung-ki is hardly limited to his film career.

Being one of the pioneers of Korean cinema, his performances contributed to the formation of the international reputation of the industry. His commitment to his profession and his skills to play a very broad range of parts are what made him a giant in South Korean culture.

Ahn Sung-ki has taken part in more than 130 movies.