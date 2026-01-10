A viral social media narrative claiming that a 'buried CIA briefing' shows Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk briefing intelligence professionals on a coordinated electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack has spread rapidly online, despite the absence of credible evidence linking her to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The claim centres on a clip that purports to show Kirk instructing high-level security officials about EMP threats. However, archival research reveals the footage likely comes from an independent documentary on electrical grid vulnerability, not a declassified or classified CIA briefing.

The clip in question circulates widely on X (formerly Twitter) under sensational captions that describe it as 'CIA footage' resurfacing to expose Kirk's role in national-security training.

Documentary Footage Misrepresented as an Intelligence Briefing

The video that fuels these claims appears to originate from Black Start, an independent documentary released in 2017 that examines the vulnerability of the US electrical grid to various threats, including natural disasters, cyberattacks, and EMP events.

🚨 HOLY SH*T! IT KEEPS GETTING WORSE: A BURIED CIA VIDEO JUST SURFACED… AND ERIKA KIRK IS IN IT



A 10-year-old documentary about EMP attacks and U.S. power grid vulnerability has quietly surfaced - and buried inside it is Erika Kirk.



She’s not observing.

She’s not a host.… pic.twitter.com/G1zPnRXvLm — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 9, 2026

Black Start was directed and produced by filmmaker Patrea Patrick, known for documentaries on political and security topics. The film's public credits on IMDb do not list Erika Kirk among its principal cast or interviewees.

According to descriptions associated with the viral clip, it shows individuals, including a former CIA director, discussing grid threats. However, the involvement of a former agency official does not transform the documentary into a CIA briefing, and there is no evidence that the CIA endorsed or produced the film.

Independent fact-checking outlets have reviewed the viral claims and concluded that Kirk's appearance in the documentary is not evidence of employment with or direct work on behalf of the CIA. They note that the footage is 'readily accessible on YouTube' and has been public for years, undermining the idea of a 'buried' classified video.

Origins of Online Claims and Misattribution

The renewed attention to the documentary clip appears to be driven entirely by social media posts rather than by primary evidence from intelligence archives or declassified databases. Users sharing the footage often exaggerate context, calling it 'buried' or 'CIA-linked,' despite its availability in public domains.

For instance, one widely shared post simply reposts the documentary scene with alarmist framing, but contains no citations to official government documents, press releases, court dockets, published interviews, or authenticated CIA transcripts.

And with some lighter news to round out the week, Erika Kirk might actually be CIA, allegedly… 😏 pic.twitter.com/AFVyMeI2c4 — James Li (@5149jamesli) January 10, 2026

The only direct source consistently traceable is the documentary itself, which remains an independent production.

The conflation of an educational documentary with classified intelligence operations is a common pattern in online misinformation, particularly when clips involve figures with later political prominence.

In this case, Kirk's rise to public attention following a high-profile personal tragedy provided fertile ground for speculative narratives to converge on unrelated earlier material.

Public Perception and Response from Mainstream Outlets

Mainstream outlets covering the viral claims uniformly classify the CIA linkage as unsupported. One fact check notes that while an online user described the footage as linking Kirk with former CIA Director R. James Woolsey in discussions about 'grid vulnerability,' this does not constitute agency production or employment.

Erika Kirk herself has not responded publicly to these specific allegations tying her to intelligence-agency work or training sessions. Her known public statements have focused on her leadership role in Turning Point USA and responses to conspiracy theories about other aspects of her life following her husband's death.