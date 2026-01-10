US Representative Anna Paulina Luna has clarified a statement she made on a podcast in which she incorrectly suggested that Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had lost custody of her children.

The clarification comes after cruel social media rumours, sparked by Luna's initial comments, alleged that Kirk's children were being raised by their grandparents. The incident highlights the painful consequences of public miscommunication for a family still grieving a sudden loss.

Luna's 'Wrongful Statement' Corrected

The rumours about Erika Kirk losing custody of her kids started after Rep Anna Paulina Luna's interview on the PBD podcast aired in October 2025. In the interview, Luna discussed the tragedy facing the Kirk family.

'Well, you know, could Erika have been involved in any of that?' And that's what I'm saying -- like, I don't think that she at all had any connection to that. When I see that, it's like, you're already victimising the victim, if that makes sense. Because at the end of the day, she did lose her husband, she lost her kids...' she said, according to Yahoo! News.

Two months later, Luna was forced to debunk her initial statement. She admitted that she made a mistake. The representative explained that she simply meant that Erika and Charlie's children had lost their father.

'To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad. PBD podcast is not edited so it was not changed or taken out,' she wrote.

Social Media Fuels Cruel Rumours

Before Luna clarified her comments about the Kirks, a clip of her misstatement was isolated and spread rapidly across social media platforms. Various accounts amplified the error, building a false narrative that custody of Erika's children had been given to Charlie's parents. Some posts cruelly suggested that the elderly couple would raise the children while Erika was 'celebrating her husband's death,' a claim entirely unsubstantiated by her public behaviour.

Since his passing in September, there was no indication that Erika was celebrating in the wake of her husband's untimely passing. In fact, she has been mourning until now. Erika also continues to remember Charlie in various ways. Over the holidays, she revealed that she left her husband's Christmas socks in their home so that they could still feel his presence.

Erika Kirk Reflects on Marriage

She also shared how Charlie used to honour her and the Sabbath when he was still alive. As a devoted husband, Charlie used to ask his wife how he could be better for her.

'And he would always say, 'How can I serve you? How can I be a better husband,' because I was saying the same thing. It wasn't just one way. We both knew that in order to make our marriage the most amazing covenant that it was, was always asking one another, how can we improve? How can we be better? How can we serve one another?' Erika said.

Erika said that, when Charlie was still alive, her marriage to Charlie always came first, and then their children came second.