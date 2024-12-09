Recent studies have raised significant concerns about the health risks associated with burning scented candles and incense, particularly during the holiday season when their use tends to spike. Health experts warn that these popular household items may release harmful substances that can lead to serious health issues, including respiratory problems and increased risks of cancer.

Study Reveals The Dangers Of Indoor Candles

Dr Asit Kumar Mishra and Dr Marie Coggins studied air quality in 14 homes in Galway, Ireland, finding that pollutants such as CO2 and PM2.5 worsened significantly due to activities like burning candles and smoking. In a recent opinion piece, they highlighted major concerns regarding the burning of scented candles in poorly ventilated spaces. This practice can severely degrade indoor air quality by emitting toxic gases, including carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), even in non-smoking homes.

These emissions can irritate the eyes, nose, and lungs, with fine particle levels rising to 15 times above the safety limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Prolonged exposure to the harmful organic compounds released during burning, including benzene, phthalates, and formaldehyde, is particularly troubling as these substances have been linked to serious health risks, including heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic bronchitis.

Further Research Supports Dr Mishra And Dr Coggins's Findings

A 2014 study supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) corroborates these findings, revealing that burning scented candles releases at least 34 harmful chemicals, such as formaldehyde and acetic acid. Even short-term exposure to these substances can lead to significant respiratory issues and skin irritation, while ongoing exposure may result in chronic respiratory problems, memory difficulties, and an increased risk of cancer.

Research also indicates that even short exposure to candle smoke can impair cognitive function. In one study, participants experienced a noticeable decline in their cognitive scores after being exposed to the emissions from lit scented candles, highlighting the possible negative impact on mental sharpness.

Scented candles tend to generate a higher concentration of delicate particulate matter compared to unscented varieties. Manufacturers are not mandated to reveal all substances utilised in scented candles, as specific formulations may be protected by patents in both the U.S. and the EU. Research indicates that less than 10% of home fragrance ingredients are publicly disclosed in the U.S.

The Increasing Popularity of Candles

Candles are favoured for their pleasant fragrances and aesthetics in more than 70% of households in the U.S. and 25% in the UK. In 2023, the home fragrance market in the UK was valued at around £540.9 million. It's projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately £950.1 million by 2030.

