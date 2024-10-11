The Irvine Police Department in California has made headlines by purchasing a $150,000 Tesla Cybertruck, but it's not for chasing down criminals. Instead, the futuristic vehicle, which the department claims is the first police Cybertruck in the U.S., is being used as a tool to engage with the community, particularly local children.

In a flashy Facebook video, the department showcased the new addition with eye-catching graphics, highlighting its unique role in sparking interest rather than leading high-speed pursuits. The move underscores a growing trend in law enforcement to leverage technology for community outreach.

California Police Department Acquires First Tesla Cybertruck

The department plans to utilise the battery-powered truck for educational programs, though it remains equipped to handle emergencies. "I'm very proud to say that we're the first police department in the country to have this in its fleet," the police chief, Michael Kent, told the Orange County Register.

According to police spokesperson Kyle Oldoerp, the department's 40-year-old Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program has employed various eye-catching vehicles over the years, including PT Cruisers and miniature monster trucks.

"The goal has always been to have a unique vehicle that doesn't look like a police car, that is approachable by kids and students to encourage interaction between officers and our schools and our community," Oldoerp said.

The police department spent $150,000 on the Cybertruck, which is worth noting compared to the traditional Ford Interceptor patrol car, which costs around $116,000. The department expects Tesla's truck to last ten years, surpassing the three-to-four-year durability of its current patrol vehicles.

Additionally, due to the Cybertruck's electric nature, they estimate a fuel savings of $6,000 over a five-year period. The DARE program, which dispatches police officers to classrooms to discourage children from drug use, has a contentious history.

Established in 1983 as a joint initiative between the Los Angeles police department and public schools, it quickly gained nationwide popularity. However, studies conducted in the late 1990s and early 2000s revealed that the program had minimal impact and might even have adverse consequences.

After undergoing a radical overhaul in 2009, the DARE program continues to be implemented in some areas of the United States. Irvine is one of only two cities in California that still maintain the program, which has broadened its focus from drug prevention to encompass bullying, healthy eating, and other lifestyle factors, according to Oldoerp.

While the Cybertruck may be a flashy addition to the Irvine Police Department's fleet, its effectiveness as a community outreach tool remains to be seen. Only time will tell if the vehicle's unique design and electric capabilities will truly resonate with local residents and make a positive impact.

A History Of Recalls And Controversies

Since Elon Musk unveiled it in 2019, the unconventional electric vehicle has been the subject of many controversies. For example, a former Tesla engineer Cristina Balan, alleged that the Cybertruck suffered from Model S-like issues concerning the gas and brake pedals.

As of last week, the Cybertruck has faced five recalls in approximately a year since its launch. Issues such as a potentially stuck accelerator pedal, loose trim, and malfunctioning windshield wipers have been reported. Despite these concerns, according to an earlier report, the company continues to deliver an average of 1754 Cybertrucks per month.

Oldoerp dismissed concerns about the recalls, stating that they were typical for the department's fleet and that a Tesla repair facility was conveniently located nearby.