Tesla has officially released Full Self-Driving (FSD) for the Cybertruck to Tesla employees and Early Access Testers as part of update 2024.32.20. However, only a select few are getting it for now.

The update was rolled out to the employees earlier today (September 30) and has just begun reaching Early Access Testers. A Tesla employee has confirmed to Not A Tesla App that the Cybertruck is now equipped with Full Self-Driving capabilities for the first time.

Full Self-Driving (FSD) Arrives For Cybertruck

The select group of Cybertrucks have finally gained access to Tesla's Supervised Full Self-Driving software nearly ten months after the vehicle's initial launch. Despite concerns surrounding the accelerated production timeline, the Cybertruck was officially unveiled on November 30, 2023.

However, one notable omission from the initial models was Tesla's highly publicised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Unlike previous Tesla models like the Model 3 and Model Y, which were equipped with modern versions of Autopilot or FSD software from the outset, the Cybertruck has required additional development time.

This delay can be attributed to the vehicle's distinct size, sensor suite, and control mechanisms, which necessitated significant software adaptations to ensure compatibility. The Cybertruck conspicuously lacked access to Full Self-Driving (FSD) at its initial launch.

While Tesla offered FSD subscriptions to owners, it explicitly stated that the driver-assist feature would remain deactivated until further notice. A concerning incident involving a Cybertruck equipped with FSD mode made headlines in the interim.

Reports suggest that a Tesla owner, Craig Doty II, narrowly escaped a collision when his vehicle veered towards an oncoming train in May. Upon its initial release, the Cybertruck notably lacked Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities.

Despite offering FSD subscriptions to owners, Tesla stipulated that the driver-assist feature would remain inaccessible until further notice. The long-awaited moment has arrived for Cybertruck owners.

As confirmed in a post on the cybertruckownersclub forum, select users have begun receiving access to Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities with the 2024.32.20 update.

The update has been designated as "early access," indicating that only a limited group of owners participating in the early access program will have access to it now. While it remains uncertain whether Tesla intends to make the software available to all Cybertruck owners, it is expected to be released more broadly within the coming weeks.

The update is labelled FSD 12.5.5, representing the most recent version of Full Self-Driving software. Notably, most Tesla cars currently operate on FSD 12.5.4. So, these early-access Cybertrucks are receiving an updated version but are equipped with the latest and most advanced FSD capabilities.

Early footage of Cybertrucks equipped with FSD is surfacing online. A forum post appears to be the first publicly available video showcasing the truck's performance with the new software. Similar videos may soon start making the rounds online, offering more insights into the Cybertruck's capabilities with FSD.

Tesla's Timeline For FSD Expansion

While the full FSD capability is a recent addition, Cybertrucks have been equipped with the auto park feature since earlier this month. The Elon Musk-led automotive giant had previously committed to releasing FSD capabilities for Cybertruck by the end of September.

By delivering the software to select early access owners at this time, just over a day before the month's conclusion, Tesla has technically fulfilled its promise. On the downside, majority of Cybertruck owners will need to wait for a slightly longer period to gain access to FSD.

In conjunction with the FSD release, Tesla announced that the software would undergo further enhancements, with version 13 scheduled for release next month. This update is expected to increase the average distance travelled between interventions.

A recent independent analysis found that FSD currently averages only 13 miles between interventions, highlighting the significant room for improvement in this area. The company is also gearing up to bring FSD capabilities to Chinese and European Tesla owners during the first quarter of the upcoming year.

However, the availability of FSD in these regions is contingent upon regulatory approval, which could extend the timeline. Nevertheless, With the release of FSD to early access Cybertruck owners, Tesla has taken another significant step towards achieving fully autonomous driving. While there's still much work to be done, the progress made thus far is promising.