More senior House Democrats are questioning US President Joe Biden's reelection prospects after his mediocre performance during the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Representatives Jerry Nadler, serving the 12th District of New York; Joe Morelle, serving New York's 25th congressional district; Adam Smith, serving Washington's 9th congressional district; and Mark Takano, serving California's 39th congressional district, reportedly called on President Biden to withdraw from this year's Presidential race during an hours-long private call hosted by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on July 7.

They join five other House Democrats skeptical of Biden's reelection prospects. The representatives, all ranking members of key House committees, made their positions known during the meeting, which was attended by some leaders in the House Democratic Caucus and top Democrats on committees.

Growing Number Of Supporters For Biden To Step Down

Joining Nadler, Morelle, Smith, and Takano during the call, were Representatives Jim Himes (Connecticut), Zoe Lofgren (California), Don Beyer (Virginia) and Rick Larsen (Washington) who also expressed their worries about Biden's potential failure in the election.

The meeting of House Democrats was to discuss the party's concerns over President Biden's chances of winning in the upcoming elections. The declining endorsements and growing concerns from top Democrats might increase the possibility of faltering confidence in the President.

Biden, 81, is being criticised for his age and poor debate performance as his team attempts to unite Democrats. He was campaigning in Pennsylvania yesterday and appeared at an ABC interview late last week to unite the party.

Some Democrats believe the President's interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos to squash concerns within the party did not make much impact. "The interview didn't put concerns to rest," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NBC yesterday. "No single interview is going to do that."

He said Biden's debate performance "rightfully raised questions among the American people about whether the president has the vigour to defeat Donald Trump," adding that "he should seek out people with some distance and objectivity. He should seek out pollsters who are not his own pollsters. He should take a moment to make the best-informed judgment. And if the judgment is run, then run hard and beat that SOB."

Despite the concerns, the President intends to stay in the race and not step aside for another candidate. "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm the sitting President of the United States. I'm the nominee of the Democratic party. I'm staying in the race," he shared in a post on X last week.

"If the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out of the race. The Lord Almighty's not comin' down," Biden said during the latest ABC interview.

Meanwhile, several other veteran House Democrats rallied behind him and offered endorsements. California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, 85, declared, "People say Joe Biden's too old. Hell, I'm older than Biden!"

Jefferies also reportedly said last week that Biden should remain in the Presidential race. Furthermore, a spokesperson for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (California) recently shared that the senior House Democrat "has full confidence in President Biden and looks forward to attending his inauguration on January 20, 2025."