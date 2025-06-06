A growing number of women are claiming that Pfizer's widely-used contraceptive injection caused serious health problems, including brain tumours.

According to a lawsuit filed against the pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer knew about the risks but failed to warn users, raising questions about safety standards worldwide. The case highlights the potential dangers hidden behind a commonly prescribed medication and the consequences for those affected.

The Lawsuit and Its Claims

Around 400 women are now taking legal action against Pfizer, accusing the company of negligence. The class action suit asserts that Pfizer and other manufacturers of generic versions of Depo-Provera were aware of a link between the birth control shot and brain tumours, specifically meningiomas. Despite this knowledge, the suit claims no adequate warning was given to women in the United States, unlike in Canada, the UK, Europe, and South Africa.

Recent research published in the British Medical Journal last year found a significant increase in tumour risk associated with the shot. Women who used the progestin-based contraceptive for over a year were up to 5.6 times more likely to develop meningiomas, slow-growing tumours that develop on the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The Cleveland Clinic describes these tumours as generally benign but capable of causing serious health issues.

Warnings and Discrepancies

Pfizer's safety labels tell a different story depending on where the product is sold. In Canada, the UK, and parts of Europe, warnings about meningiomas appeared after the 2024 study was published in the BMJ. However, in the US, no such labels were introduced, which the lawsuit argues breaches global safety standards. This inconsistency has prompted accusations that Pfizer prioritised profits over patient safety.

One woman, identified only as TC, shared her experience in an interview with DrugWatch. She chose Depo-Provera after a failed pregnancy and the inconvenience of daily pills. TC believed it would be a simple, effective solution but soon faced severe side effects, including intense headaches, prolonged uterine bleeding, and weight gain. After three years, her doctor diagnosed her with meningioma. She now undergoes regular MRI scans and has endured a long, emotional journey to manage her tumour.

Personal Stories of Suffering

TC's story echoes that of Andrea Faulks from Alabama, who began using the contraceptive in 1993, shortly after it was approved in the US. Faulks stopped using Depo-Provera after a few years but continued to suffer symptoms like dizziness, tremors, and persistent headaches. It was only decades later, after being dismissed by several doctors, that she finally received an MRI revealing a brain tumour. She is now receiving radiation treatment, knowing she may have to live with the tumour indefinitely.

Both women express frustration and fear over how little information was provided about potential risks at the time. Their cases illustrate the long-term impact of side effects that can develop gradually and go unnoticed for years. The emotional toll of dealing with a tumour, combined with ongoing medical appointments, remains a heavy burden.

The Legal Road Ahead

The case against Pfizer is still in its early stages, with legal representatives working to secure justice for women like TC and Faulks. While the potential compensation might ease some of the financial strain, it cannot undo the suffering or recover the years lost to illness. The lawsuit raises broader questions about pharmaceutical transparency and whether companies should do more to protect patients from hidden dangers.