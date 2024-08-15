A serious warning has been issued to the European Union following a concerning rise in cases of the oropouche virus, commonly referred to as "sloth fever." The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has reported 19 confirmed cases of the virus within five European countries, all of which were imported from South America. This has led to growing concerns about the virus's potential spread across the continent.

What Is Sloth Fever?

The oropouche virus (OROV), clinically known as an RNA arbovirus, was first identified in the Oropouche community in Trinidad in 1955. According to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected midges, though mosquitoes can also carry it. The virus has been associated with non-human primates, birds, and pale-throated sloths, which have contributed to its colloquial name, "sloth fever."

Symptoms of Sloth Fever

Symptoms of sloth fever can vary in severity. Common symptoms include headaches, a rash, and muscle or joint pain. Typically, those infected develop a feverish illness within 3 to 8 days of exposure. In some cases, individuals may experience sensitivity to light and gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea or vomiting. While severe cases are relatively rare, they can result in neurological complications resembling meningitis. These severe cases require prompt medical attention to prevent long-term health effects.

Can Sloth Fever Be Treated?

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine available for the oropouche virus. According to Carolina Goncalves, a superintendent pharmacist at Pharmica, treatment for sloth fever primarily involves managing symptoms and providing supportive care.

"If you suspect you have been infected with sloth fever, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately," Goncalves advises. "Patients are generally encouraged to rest, stay hydrated, and use over-the-counter pain relievers such as paracetamol to alleviate fever and discomfort."

In more severe cases, hospitalisation may be required to provide intensive care, especially if complications arise. However, such cases remain relatively uncommon, and most patients recover with proper management of symptoms.

Why Is It Called "Sloth Fever"?

The term "sloth fever" has gained attention due to its association with areas where sloths, known to carry various parasites and pathogens, are found. However, as noted by Gloucestershire Live, the name can be somewhat misleading. The virus is spread through insect bites, particularly from midges and mosquitoes, rather than direct contact with sloths.

"The term 'sloth fever' is more of a colloquialism that has caught on due to the virus's presence in regions inhabited by sloths," Goncalves explains. "It's important to remember that the primary mode of transmission is through insect vectors, not the animals themselves."

Why Is This Happening Now?

Several factors may be contributing to the recent outbreak of the oropouche virus in Europe. According to Dr Enny Paixao, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, climate change plays a significant role in the spread of vector-borne diseases, including the oropouche virus.

"Climate change is likely impacting the transmission of the oropouche virus, similar to how it affects other diseases like dengue," Dr Paixao explains. "Rising temperatures and changes in precipitation can accelerate the development of midges, one of the primary transmission vectors for the virus in South America."

Increased surveillance and changes in environmental conditions may also explain the recent surge in cases. Despite the virus's long history, the current outbreak has prompted renewed calls for research to better understand its behaviour and potential impacts on public health.

Sloth Fever: A Concern for the UK?

The presence of the oropouche virus in Europe has raised concerns about its potential spread within the UK. However, Dr Philip Veal, a travel health consultant at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has sought to reassure the public.

"The midge that carries the oropouche virus is not currently established in Europe," Dr Veal states. "It is typically found in the Americas, and there is no evidence that the virus can spread from person to person."

The UKHSA has also confirmed that all reported cases of the virus in Europe were acquired outside the continent, suggesting that the risk of a domestic outbreak in the UK remains low.

What Should You Do If Infected?

If you suspect you have contracted sloth fever, it is essential to seek medical advice promptly. While there is no specific treatment for the virus, managing symptoms and receiving supportive care can help mitigate the illness's impact. Staying informed about the latest developments in the virus's spread and taking preventive measures—such as avoiding insect bites when travelling to affected areas—are crucial steps in protecting yourself.

Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, healthcare professionals and researchers are closely monitoring the situation. Ongoing research is needed to fully understand the oropouche virus, its transmission, and its potential health risks, particularly in light of the recent surge in cases.