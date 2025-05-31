FMCG giant Unilever is once again clashing with Ben & Jerry's after the ice cream brand publicly denounced Israel's war in Gaza, calling it a 'genocide'. The statement echoes the views of CEO Ben Cohen, who was recently ejected from Congress for confronting lawmakers over US military support for Israel.

Ben & Jerry's Bold Accusation: 'Genocide in Gaza'

Ben & Jerry's has reignited its activist legacy by labelling Israel's military campaign in Gaza as 'genocide' in a public statement. The brand's independent board voiced solidarity with international condemnation, stating: 'We stand with all who raise their voices against genocide in Gaza.'

This stance has reignited tensions with parent company Unilever, which swiftly distanced itself, clarifying that the views expressed do not reflect the corporation's official position. The conflict marks a return to longstanding disputes over the brand's right to operate autonomously on social issues, an agreement originally forged during Unilever's acquisition of Ben & Jerry's in 2000.

Ben Cohen's Senate Protest and Arrest

CEO Ben Cohen was recently arrested during a US Senate hearing on 14 May 2025 after protesting American military support for Israel. The incident unfolded during a session with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Cohen and several activists interrupted the hearing, accusing Congress of enabling bombings in Gaza while slashing Medicaid for impoverished American children. Despite warnings from Capitol Police, Cohen persisted and was forcibly removed. He now faces a misdemeanour charge, which could carry a $500 fine (£370.98) or up to 90 days in jail. Some demonstrators face more serious allegations, including resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement.

Tensions Over the CEO Ouster

Ben & Jerry's has accused Unilever of unlawfully removing CEO Dave Stever due to his support of the brand's progressive activism. In a court filing from March 2025, the company alleges that Unilever dismissed Stever without consulting its independent board, breaching the terms of their acquisition deal.

The ice cream maker claims Stever's removal was retaliation for his support of pro-Palestinian causes and criticism of US politicians. Unilever refutes the accusations, stating that Stever voluntarily resigned after declining a higher-paying new role. The company is now seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

A Legacy of Activism

Ben & Jerry's is no stranger to advocacy. The brand has long championed causes such as racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental sustainability. Past campaigns include flavours like 'Justice ReMix'd' and 'Change Is Brewing' to highlight systemic racism and police reform.

It has also celebrated marriage equality with creations like 'I Dough, I Dough' and 'Apple-y Ever After', and raised climate change awareness through 'Save Our Swirled' and ethical sourcing initiatives. Partnerships with Greyston Bakery and Rhino Foods further underline its commitment to inclusive hiring and supporting refugees and marginalised communities.

Unilever's Neutral Posture

Unilever has reiterated a neutral stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, emphasising that Ben & Jerry's statements are not reflective of the parent company's views. The company reaffirmed its commitment to peace and humanitarian relief, but its position has not shielded it from backlash.

In Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, consumer boycotts linked to perceived support for Israel led to a 15% drop in sales during the fourth quarter of 2024. Unilever Indonesia acknowledged the impact and has launched initiatives to address misinformation and regain consumer trust.

A Divided Corporate Philosophy

The ongoing friction between Ben & Jerry's and Unilever underscores a fundamental ideological divide. While Ben & Jerry's continues to align its brand with vocal political and social advocacy, Unilever pursues a risk-averse, commercially driven strategy focused on global stability.

This dynamic reveals the complexities of maintaining a values-led subsidiary within a multinational enterprise, where bold activism often collides with corporate caution and shareholder interests.