Global pop sensation KATSEYE is bringing their chart-topping Beautiful Chaos Tour across North America. With initial shows selling out within minutes and resale prices soaring, fans are questioning whether they can still afford to attend.

Where to Buy Beautiful Chaos Tour Tickets

For those who missed the initial sale, good news: tickets are still available through resale platforms. The general sale launched on 11 July, with queues on Ticketmaster reportedly reaching into the thousands. Many concerts sold out within minutes, prompting the addition of extra dates in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

However, most available tickets now reside on resale sites such as StubHub, Viagogo, and Vivid Seats. The prices reflect overwhelming demand. For the Toronto show on 18 November, resale prices range from around £463.50 ($609.50) for standard seats to over £2,185 ($2,875) for premium options.

The Cost of Fame: Sky-High Resale Prices

The North American leg continues through December, with upcoming stops in Boston, Washington, and Los Angeles. Looking further ahead, KATSEYE is scheduled to perform at major South American festivals in March 2026, including Lollapalooza events in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Tickets for these shows are also in high demand. Notably, no opening acts have been announced, keeping the focus solely on KATSEYE's performances.

Upcoming Tour Dates Include:

18 November 2025 – Toronto, Canada

19 November 2025 – Boston, USA

21 & 22 November 2025 – New York, USA

24 November 2025 – Washington, DC

26 November 2025 – Atlanta, USA

29 & 30 November 2025 – Texas

3 December 2025 – Phoenix, USA

5 & 6 December 2025 – San Francisco, USA

9 December 2025 – Seattle, USA

12 & 13 December 2025 – Los Angeles, USA

16 March 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico

13–22 March 2026 – South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil)

10 & 17 April 2026 – Coachella Festival, California

The Rise of KATSEYE: From Reality TV to Global Phenomenon

KATSEYE's meteoric rise was years in the making. The group was formed in 2023 through Dream Academy, a reality competition series produced by HYBE and Geffen Records. The show, chronicled in a Netflix documentary, attracted over 120,000 applicants, with six finalists selected after rigorous training in Los Angeles, following the Korean idol trainee system.

Their debut single, Debut, released in June 2024, marked the beginning of their ascent. However, it was their second single, Touch, that catapulted them into stardom. The song's choreography went viral on TikTok, reaching the Billboard charts.

Their debut EP, SIS (Soft is Strong), entered the Billboard 200, but it was their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, that truly established their international reputation. The album peaked at number four, powered by the hit Gnarly.

Critics and fans alike have praised KATSEYE, with the group earning Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Diversity and Global Appeal

What sets KATSEYE apart is its diverse lineup. The members hail from different parts of the world, embodying a global identity that resonates worldwide.

Sophia Laforteza (Philippines): First Filipina signed to HYBE

Manon Bannerman (Switzerland)

Daniela Avanzini (Atlanta, Cuban and Venezuelan heritage; appeared on America's Got Talent)

Lara Rajagopalan (Indian and Sri Lankan descent)

Megan Skiendiel (Honolulu)

Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea, youngest member)

This multicultural composition has been a key factor in their international success, helping them connect with fans across continents.

The high resale prices for KATSEYE tickets reflect their rapid rise and global appeal. While many fans face inflated costs due to demand, the group's continued touring and festival appearances signal that their popularity is far from fading.

Whether fans can still attend at a reasonable price depends on individual budgets and patience. As the tour progresses, the question remains: will ticket prices stabilise, or will the hype keep prices soaring? For now, KATSEYE's star power shows no signs of waning, and their fans are eager to see what's next.