Saving is about making thoughtful choices, and with a few small tweaks to your habits and a clearer plan for bigger purchases, your budget will stretch further without feeling like a slog.

Here's a guide to get started and to help you time those upgrades so they cost less.

Start with easy wins you'll keep

For two weeks, note where your money goes. Your banking app and a few quick lines are enough. You'll spot small leaks: unused subscriptions, convenience fees, last‑minute snacks. Cancel what you don't use, downgrade where it makes sense, and you'll feel an immediate lift without changing your lifestyle.

Next, automate your savings; set a transfer to a high‑yield account on payday, even if it's modest. When saving happens by default, you're not relying on the end‑of‑month willpower. Over time, that cushion lowers stress and helps you avoid using credit when something unexpected comes up.

Also, think of 'price per use', and before buying, ask how often you'll actually use it. Paying a bit more for something you rely on daily often beats replacing cheaper versions. Fewer impulse buys, less clutter, and a better way to spend.

Upgrade smarter

Tech upgrades are tempting, so timing really matters. As an example, the upcoming iPhone 17 will likely trigger price drops on current models. And when the iPhone 17 does launch, it's wise to wait a few months since prices typically ease, deals appear, and you'll have real‑world feedback to guide your choice.

If you want to save without sacrificing quality, look at refurbished. Back Market offers vetted devices with warranties, which makes it easier to get a top‑tier phone for far less than new. It's also a more sustainable route, and in everyday use the difference is often minimal.

And if you plan to switch to the iPhone 17 when the time comes, take care of your current phone, case, screen protector, and sensible charging habits. A better trade‑in value can meaningfully cut the cost of the new device, especially if you combine it with seasonal promotions.

Make everyday spending work harder

Use cashback and rewards where they count, like groceries, transport and utilities. Activate card offers, but don't chase points with extra purchases, and pay your balance in full each month to avoid interest, and let your normal routine do the heavy lifting.

Planning is another powerful lever, so set a simple weekly menu, stick to a list, and do one bigger shop instead of several small ones because every unplanned stop invites impulse spending. Cooking once for several meals saves time and money and reduces food waste.

But you also need to leave room for small treats. A 'fun fund' sounds counterintuitive, but it keeps motivation high and curbs splurges. A special coffee, a cinema night, an occasional dinner out; when these moments are planned, your budget stays on track without feeling strict.

There are three ways to make saving easier: fix small leaks, plan big purchases, and spend money in a way that helps you. This way you can also save a lot of money by waiting a little while after the iPhone 17 comes out and looking at refurbished options on Back Market.