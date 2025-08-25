Katseye, the global girl group taking music and fashion by storm, is a real act with international members, and they are the new stars of Gap's viral denim campaign.

Gap launched its 'Better in Denim' campaign on 19 August 2025, featuring Katseye in Y2K-inspired denim choreography set to Kelis's 'Milkshake'. The ad features six group members alongside a cast of dancers, styled in bold denim looks.

Who is Katseye?

Katseye is a real girl group based in Los Angeles, formed in 2023 through the reality show Dream Academy, a joint project between Hybe and Geffen Records.

The six members are Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae. They come from different countries, including the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States.

Katseye debuted in June 2024 with singles such as 'Touch', which became popular on TikTok and appeared on international charts. Their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, released in June 2025, reached number 4 on the Billboard 200, establishing them as a global pop act.

Why is Gap's commercial trending?

The 'Better in Denim' campaign quickly became Gap's most viral ad to date.

It pairs early 2000s-inspired denim fashion with Katseye's choreography to the track 'Milkshake'. The combination has been praised for its energy, inclusivity and nostalgic appeal. The ad has also been compared to earlier iconic denim campaigns, such as Beyoncé's Levi's shoot.

The commercial has generated record engagement across Instagram and TikTok, with over 100 times Gap's usual 2025 engagement rates. It has earned an estimated media value of £1.3 million ($1.7 million), outperforming previous campaigns like 'Feels Like Gap' with Parker Posey.

Behind the scenes of the Gap campaign

The campaign was choreographed by Robbie Blue and shot by photographer Bjorn Iooss. It featured 30 additional dancers from different styles alongside Katseye.

Yoonchae shared that the shoot reminded her of her childhood, when she and her sister wore matching Baby Gap hoodies.

Lara explained the campaign's appeal: 'The way "Milkshake" pairs with this campaign... It's simple, it's denim, and it's giving in unique ways.' Sophia added in another interview that she could even perform splits in her Gap jeans, pointing to comfort as well as style.

Katseye beyond denim

Outside of the Gap campaign, Katseye has been building a strong presence in both fashion and music. In 2024, they appeared at Coach's Spring-Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show and in Fendi's centennial campaign in April 2025.

They have also collaborated with Glossier, Urban Outfitters, Pandora and Lush on fashion and lifestyle products.

Musically, their single 'Gnarly', released in April 2025, entered both the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart. In June 2025, they released the song 'Gabriela' with a telenovela-inspired music video featuring actress Jessica Alba.

Their EP Beautiful Chaos has received mixed reviews. Pitchfork praised the group's diversity and the pro-trans lyric in 'Mean Girls', though also noted the record's overall lack of distinctiveness.

So, are they real?

Katseye is not a made-up group for advertising. They are a genuine multinational pop group with chart-topping songs, major brand partnerships and a rapidly growing fan base. Their Gap campaign shows how fashion and music continue to intersect.

With Gap's denim ad going viral and their music climbing charts, Katseye are proving they're not just the next big thing; they're already here, and the world is watching.