Global pop sensation Katseye has revealed that their rise to fame has come with a darker side, as the six-member girl group disclosed receiving thousands of death threats and racist messages online.

While their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, and viral advertising campaigns have cemented them as one of the most talked-about new acts, the threats have also targeted their families.

Members say the constant abuse is overwhelming, forcing some to take breaks from social media.

Katseye: A Heavy Price for Stardom

Singer Lara Raj, a US citizen of Tamil Indian heritage, explained to BBC that the threats 'can get really heavy', noting that even if no physical harm comes to them, the volume of messages is mentally taxing. Some fans have gone so far as to falsely report her to immigration authorities.

Raj has temporarily left social media platforms, like X, to protect her mental health.

Fellow member, Manon Bannerman, added that sexist grading of their appearance, singing, and dancing skills compounds the stress, describing it as 'very terrorising on the mind'.

Sophia Laforteza, another member, pointed out that while the group signed up for public attention, being human does not exempt them from harm. 'Our career has been really short, but I feel like we've gotten a lot of things already said to us, to our families', she remarked.

Diverse Members, Global Appeal

Katseye members range in age from 17 to 22 and represent an international mix. Daniela

Avanzini is Venezuelan-Cuban American, Raj is Indian-Sri Lankan American, Bannerman is Ghanaian-Italian, Skiendiel is Chinese-Singaporean American, Laforteza is Filipino, and Yoonchae Jeung is South Korean.

Raj emphasises the importance of encouraging musicians from diverse backgrounds, saying, 'Our skin colour, our culture is our power'. The group's diversity is part of their appeal, allowing fans worldwide to feel represented and connected. Raj remarked that their number one priority is to show the 'girlies out there to be proud of where they come from, no matter what they look like'.

Referring to their precise choreography, which has become a hallmark of their performances, Megan Skiendel explained that the longer they're together, the 'shorter it takes to synchronise'.

Their training in a two-year intensive programme with Korean entertainment giant Hybe and Geffen Records instilled a disciplined work ethic that prepared them for global stardom.

Chart-Unstoppable Career for Katseye

Despite all the threats and harassment, one thing is certain: Katseye's career is only going up.

Their EP Beautiful Chaos reached number two on the US album charts, led by the aggressively chaotic but music to ears single Gnarly and the Charli XCX-written track Gabriella.

A recent viral Gap advert, filmed in a single day, racked up 400 million views and 8 billion social media impressions. This exceeded the world population, as Skiendiel humorously pointed out.

Recently, the group also made history with a 'Best New Artist' nomination at the Grammys, following in the footsteps of SWV and Wilson Philipps. Winning 'Best Performance' at the MTV Awards last month further shows that they will be staying in the music industry for a long time.