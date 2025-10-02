Katseye's Gap advert has not only reignited Kelis's 2003 hit 'Milkshake' but, members Manon and Sophia suggest, it may have opened the door to a proper musical meeting of generations.

The Los Angeles-based global girl group, formed through a reality-style talent pipeline and now a commercial phenomenon, supplied the choreography and youthful energy that propelled Gap's 'Better in Denim' spot into a social-media frenzy.

Within weeks, the advert became a cultural moment, driving renewed streams of 'Milkshake' and thrusting conversation about a potential collaboration with Kelis into fan feeds. The suggestion that a joint project could follow has sent the group's fanbase, known as 'Eyekons', into high alert.

How the Gap Spot Reignited 'Milkshake', Conversation Around a Collab

Gap's Fall 2025 'Better in Denim' film, starring Katseye and soundtracked by the early-2000s anthem 'Milkshake,' played like a short music video and was deliberately pitched to Gen-Z nostalgia.

The brand's film and accompanying behind-the-scenes material show the group working with choreographer Robbie Blue on a large ensemble routine that emphasises unity and Y2K aesthetics.

The commercial's reach was swift: industry trackers and coverage documented a marked uptick in streams for Kelis's original track in the weeks after the advert's release, with some outlets reporting a roughly 179 per cent increase in plays on streaming platforms in the immediate aftermath.

That numerical bounce underlines the tangible power of cross-industry pairings, fashion and pop, to change listening habits overnight.

Where the 'Tease' Came From — What Manon and Sophia Said

The suggestion that a formal collaboration might follow grew from a series of public appearances and video clips in which Katseye members were asked about the soundtrack and their dream creative partners.

In social clips and short interviews released around the campaign rollout, Manon and Sophia spoke enthusiastically about the track's cultural weight and the group's admiration for its era, comments that outlets and direct video clips have presented as a light-hearted hint that a studio meeting could be next.

A short video clip widely shared online carries the explicit headline that KATSEYE 'confirmed they'd collab with Kelis', and gaps of material on the group's official channels show the members responding to fan questions about dream collaborators. For audiences and industry watchers, those moments read less like off-the-cuff fandom talk and more like the opening of a conversation between artists.

Why Kelis–Katseye Pairing Would Make Commercial, Cultural Sense

Artistically, Kelis's 'Milkshake' sits comfortably in the cultural memory of the early 2000s; Katseye's aesthetic: low-rise denim, Y2K choreography, stacked harmony, intentionally dialogues with that era.

The Gap film demonstrates how a contemporary act can reanimate a classic track for a new generation without erasing its provenance. For Kelis, whose catalogue has been repeatedly sampled and referenced over the past decade, a sanctioned collaboration or reworking would control narrative and revenue while allowing an intergenerational moment to be staged on pop radio and social platforms.

Industry insiders point out that well-executed syncs can convert exposure into lasting streaming uplift and renewed catalogue value.

From Katseye's perspective, a high-profile collaboration with an established artist such as Kelis would be a strategic next step: it would validate the group's musical credentials beyond fashion tie-ins and expand their sonic palette.

And for fans, the situation is simple: a beloved classic meeting a band at the top of its first major cultural arc is the sort of story pop audiences adore.