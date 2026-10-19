Canada's largest-ever lottery jackpot remains unwon after Friday's Lotto Max draw, leaving C$90 million (£47.75 million) available again on Tuesday, 20 October 2026. No ticket matched all seven main numbers on 16 October, CityNews reported on 17 October.

The winning numbers were 1, 11, 13, 36, 41, 43 and 51, with 52 as the bonus number. Tuesday's draw will also offer an estimated 20 Maxmillions prizes and 90 Maxplus prizes, bringing the advertised total to approximately C$119 million (£63.14 million).

More Prizes Accompany the Record Lotto Max Jackpot

Each Maxmillions prize is worth C$1 million (£530,563), while each Maxplus prize offers C$100,000 (£53,056). Together, those additional prizes account for approximately C$29 million (£15.39 million) of Tuesday's advertised total.

The main jackpot remains capped at C$90 million (£47.75 million) rather than increasing after Friday's draw.

Although nobody secured the top prize, five tickets matched six main numbers plus the bonus. Each won just over C$154,000 (£81,707). Three were sold in Ontario, while one each was sold in Alberta and Winnipeg.

CityNews also reported five winning Maxmillions tickets, sold in London, Oxford County, Essex County, Quebec and through OLG.ca. Another 14 winning Maxplus tickets were sold across Ontario. Locations included Ottawa, London, Etobicoke, Vaughan, Milton and Whitby, while Toronto accounted for two.

Four Number Selections for Each Play

Lotto Max draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, with ticket sales closing at 22:30 Eastern Time. Each play costs C$6 (£3.18) and provides four selections of seven numbers between 1 and 52. Matching all seven main numbers wins the jackpot.

Yahoo News explains that Lotto Max jackpots begin at C$10 million (£5.31million). Maxmillions become available once the jackpot reaches C$50 million (£26.53 million).

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) introduced a higher jackpot cap and revised game format in April 2026. Its changes included Maxplus prizes, with the number offered linked to the jackpot's size.

The Jackpot Odds: One in 33.4 Million

According to the OLG, the chance of winning the jackpot is one in 33,446,140 per play. The overall chance of winning any prize is approximately one in 5.8, including smaller awards and free plays.

CBC News compared the jackpot probability with flipping a coin and getting heads 25 consecutive times. For a fair coin, that sequence has a probability of one in 33,554,432. The overall prize odds cover every winning category; they do not describe the likelihood of securing the main jackpot.

Earlier Winners Faced Life-Changing Decisions

Canada's previous largest lottery payout totalled approximately C$80.4 million (£42.66 million), CBC News reported. Long-time friends Greg S. and Krys P., from London, Ontario, won the main jackpot and a second-tier combination-play prize in December 2025.

Justin Simporios of Surrey, British Columbia, previously won C$80 million (£42.45 million) in May 2025. He quit his job hours before appearing at the news conference to collect his cheque.

CTV News quoted Toronto-based portfolio manager Wolfgang Klein, of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, on the challenges such wealth can bring. 'The psychological impact is something that they are really, really, probably not prepared for,' he noted.

Klein, who has worked with lottery winners, advised claiming promptly and said conservative investments, including government bonds and guaranteed investment certificates, could provide substantial income.