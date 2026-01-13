In the ever-polarising theatre of American cultural politics, few rivalries are as explosive or enduring as the one between conservative firebrand Candace Owens and rap royalty Cardi B.

What began as a social media spat years ago has now been formalised in print, as Owens uses her latest book, Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, to launch a blistering new critique. Far from seeing the 'WAP' singer as a triumphant pioneer, Owens argues that the chart-topping star is, in fact, an 'unwitting purveyor of misery' and a primary victim of a broken ideological system.

The book, which debuted in late 2025, serves as a manifesto against what Owens describes as the 'fake feminism' of the modern era, a world where domesticity is framed as humiliation and performative sexuality is hailed as progress.

Owens does not hold back, using a significant chapter to dissect her long-standing feud with the rapper, which she claims was the catalyst for her realising just how quickly society was 'barrelling toward misery'.

The Grammys Flashpoint: Dissecting The Cardi B Feud

To understand the depth of this animosity, one must look back to the 2021 Grammy Awards. Owens recounts her reaction to the performance of Up and WAP, a moment that she suggests would have left even the ancient philosopher Confucius declaring the United States 'ungovernable'.

The performance, complete with a stripper pole and a 'mega-sized purple bed', was described by Owens on Tucker Carlson Tonight as nothing short of 'pornography in our music'.

'Were Confucius similarly tasked, as I was, with reviewing the performance of Cardi B at the 2021 Grammy Awards, he would have deemed the United States ungovernable,' Owens writes with her signature acerbic wit. She argues that the celebration of such a 'sinister' display as an act of feminist empowerment is a direct attack on traditional values.

In Owens' view, the performance was a 'lesbian sex scene being simulated on television', and the fact that it was lauded as 'iconic' and 'progressive' serves as a stark warning of a nation in 'precipitous decline'.

A Clash Of Values: Sandwiches vs Submissiveness

The feud reached a fever pitch on the platform then known as Twitter, where Cardi B famously clapped back at Owens' criticisms.

The rapper pointed to a video of a then-pregnant Owens making a sandwich for her husband as evidence of 'submissiveness' to a white man, a charge that Owens addresses with genuine astonishment in her new writing. Cardi argued that after decades of fighting for freedom, women should not return to domestic roles.

'I was once again stunned,' Owens reflects in the book. 'She was stating that between the two of us, I was the one who had behaved shamefully publicly. That my having made a sandwich for my husband had somehow injured female progress.'

For Owens, this exchange highlighted a 'confounding' logic where a graphic stage performance is empowering, but traditional caregiving is a betrayal. This paradox, she claims, inspired her to 'take up a fight for a truer, more divine femininity'.

Ultimately, Owens views Cardi B not as an enemy but as a tragic figure caught in a cultural trap. While she previously labelled the rapper a 'cancer cell to culture', her book takes a more analytical tone, suggesting that Cardi is merely a 'victim' of the very feminism she claims to represent.

By framing the rapper's success as a symptom of cultural decay, Owens sets the stage for a broader ideological revolution against the 'modern feminist world' that she believes has failed women of all backgrounds.