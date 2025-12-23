Candace Owens has renewed her public criticism of Turning Point USA despite holding a private, face-to-face meeting with the organisation's current leader, Erika Kirk, in mid-December 2025.

The dispute focuses on TPUSA's recent decisions following the death of its founder, Charlie Kirk, including a controversial display unveiled at a major conservative conference in Phoenix.

Owens, speaking from the US media circuit and online, has questioned both the tone and intent of the organisation's public presentation. Her comments suggest that private talks eased personal tensions but failed to settle deeper disagreements over direction, symbolism, and fundraising.

Candace Owens Slams TPUSA's Tent Replica

On 22 December 2025, Owens used X to weigh in on the backlash surrounding TPUSA's America Fest convention. She publicly agreed with Tim Dillon, an American stand-up comedian and podcaster, who had criticised the organisation during an episode released two days earlier. Dillon described TPUSA as resembling a 'bad reality show' and argued that its events felt staged and designed to extract money from supporters.

Everyone was thinking it, Tim Dillon said it.

It was out of touch and elite. It is not and will never be relatable for blue collar workers to endure lectures from wealthy people telling them who is and is not evil.

Recreating the tent Charlie died under for selfies? Seriously? https://t.co/nYqD84wLxh — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 22, 2025

Owens reiterated those concerns in a direct post, writing: 'Everyone was thinking it, Tim Dillon said it. It was out of touch and elite. It is not and will never be relatable for blue collar workers to endure lectures from wealthy people telling them who is and is not evil.

'Recreating the tent Charlie died under for selfies? Seriously?' Owens added.

She framed her remarks as a reaction to what she saw as a widening gap between TPUSA's leadership and its grassroots audience.

Her comments drew strong reactions online, with critics accusing the organisation of turning grief into spectacle. Supporters of TPUSA pushed back, arguing that Owens was mischaracterising the intent behind the display.

TPUSA Replicates Charlie Kirk's Tent

Turning Point USA unveiled a full-scale replica of the tent where Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on 10 September 2025. The installation appeared at America Fest, a four-day event that began on 19 December 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The replica mirrors Kirk's 'Prove Me Wrong' booth, which had become a signature part of his campus appearances. Attendees were seen gathering around the display, with some wearing shirts similar to those Kirk wore on the day he was killed. The installation was presented as both a memorial and a symbol of continuity for the organisation.

Conservative commentator Karen Hamilton said the tent should not be viewed as a reference to Kirk's death, stating it represented 'his mission to challenge error with truth and preach the gospel on college campuses.'

Owens Still Attacks TPUSA After Meeting Erika Kirk

The criticism follows a private meeting between Owens and Erika Kirk on 15 December 2025. The discussion, which lasted more than four hours, marked their first direct conversation since Charlie Kirk's death and came after months of public tension over Owens's promotion of conspiracy theories about the killing.

Before the meeting, Kirk announced that both sides had agreed to pause public commentary until after their discussion. Following their meeting, Kirk described the conversation as productive and suggested further communication would follow.

Owens also characterised the meeting positively, saying 'absolutely nothing was held back' and noting that they agreed on more issues than she had expected.

Despite that tone, Owens' latest remarks show she remains openly critical of TPUSA's leadership choices and public image under Kirk. As of late December 2025, Erika Kirk has not publicly responded to Owens' praise of Dillon's remarks or her renewed criticism of the organisation.