The first major conservative summit since the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has devolved into open warfare, exposing deep and bitter fault lines within the MAGA movement.

At the heart of the turmoil was Ben Shapiro's blistering speech in Phoenix, where he refused to spare fellow conservative media figures, accusing them of undermining the movement's credibility.

A Tribute Derailed by Infighting

TPUSA's four‑day AmericaFest conference, traditionally a showcase of conservative unity and celebration, opened this year against the backdrop of Charlie Kirk's death in September 2025.

Kirk, the hugely influential conservative activist, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, an assassination that shocked MAGA supporters and triggered waves of speculation online.

His widow, Erika Kirk, now CEO of TPUSA, began the event by acknowledging discord but emphasising resilience, telling attendees that 'you may not agree with everyone on this stage this weekend—and that's OK. Welcome to America.'

However, the attempted tribute quickly shifted into an airing of grievances.

Shapiro's Scorched‑Earth Critique

Ben Shapiro's keynote was less a celebration and more a critique of what he sees as harmful trends within the conservative media ecosystem.

In his address, he targeted Tucker Carlson for hosting controversial figures, including white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes, branding such decisions as 'an act of moral imbecility.'

Shapiro also turned on Candace Owens, accusing her of pushing unsubstantiated and damaging theories about Kirk's death, which he described as 'truly vicious attacks' that erode conservative credibility.

He said that those who stood silent amidst such rhetoric, including Megyn Kelly, were guilty of 'cowardice' for not speaking out more forcefully.

Carlson's Sharp Retort

When Tucker Carlson took the stage later the same night, he met Shapiro's condemnation with mockery rather than contrition, joking that he 'just got here' and hadn't missed 'anything meaningful.'

Carlson dismissed calls for denunciations and deplatforming, calling them 'hilarious' at an event meant to honour Kirk and champion free speech.

For Carlson, robust debate—even with controversial voices—is central to the movement's ethos, a stance he insists aligns with Kirk's own belief in open dialogue.

Conspiracy Theories Fuel the Fire

Underlying much of the tension are competing responses to the conjecture surrounding Kirk's death.

Some, like Owens, have propagated fringe theories—including claims of betrayal within Turning Point or international plots—which have not been substantiated by evidence.

Others, including Erika Kirk herself, have publicly rejected conspiracy theories and emphasised continuity with Kirk's mission.

The divisions extend beyond speeches. Reports from the conference show that disagreements sometimes nearly turned physical, highlighting the depth of feeling involved.

Megyn Kelly has found herself caught between factions. She helped arrange a private meeting between Owens and Erika Kirk in an attempt to defuse tensions over the assassination narrative. Yet Shapiro's public criticisms of her for not taking a stronger stand against conspiracy theories show how difficult it is to straddle the line between mediator and critic.

What This Means for MAGA

What was intended as a moment to honour Charlie Kirk's legacy has instead highlighted a conservative movement in internal conflict. Analysts note that, since Kirk's death, MAGA has struggled with a leadership vacuum and competing visions for its future.

Shapiro's confrontational speech and Carlson's defiant response underscore a broader crisis over how to balance free speech with responsible discourse, how to handle extremist voices.

If AmericaFest was supposed to signal unity for post‑Kirk MAGA, it instead exposed a coalition wrestling with identity, strategy, and the meaning of conservative unity in a fractured political era.