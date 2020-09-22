Studies have shown the various adverse effects of COVID-19 in both men and women, and additional information provided by a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may warrant pregnant women to be more careful. It revealed that women who are pregnant, with COVID-19, and who get hospitalised, are at a higher risk of having preterm births.

The study entitled, "Characteristics and Maternal and Birth Outcomes of Hospitalised Pregnant Women with Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19," published on CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Sept. 16, which looked at 598 hospitalised pregnant women who have COVID-19, between March 1 and Aug. 22, from 13 different states in the U.S., showed that the rate of preterm births among symptomatic patients was three times higher compared to those who did not show symptoms.

The study noted that 55 percent of the women were asymptomatic when they were admitted to the hospital. Among the symptomatic patients, 16.2 percent ended up being brought to the intensive care unit. There was 8.5 percent who needed invasive mechanical ventilation. Unfortunately, the study noted that two women died, which made up 0.7 percent.

On the other hand, those who did not show symptoms also need not be placed under intensive care. No deaths nor mechanical ventilation were reported among asymptomatic patients.

The CDC data showed that there was a two percent pregnancy loss among the completed pregnancies while at the hospital. This loss was found to be present in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

Out of the live births at the hospital, there was 23.1 percent of preterm deliveries for symptomatic women. For asymptomatic women, there was a lower rate at eight percent. Two newborns died, and both were born to women who needed invasive mechanical ventilation.

Earlier, a study published in BMJ showed that pregnant women who were suffering from COVID-19 had a higher risk of delivering prematurely. Dr Edward Morris, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists president said that while the overall risk on pregnant women from coronavirus is low, their study also underscores specific risks during pregnancy.

The CDC highlighted the implications of their latest study, among them include awareness of the potential risks among health care providers in relation to the adverse pregnancy outcomes associated with COVID-19 during birth hospitalisations.