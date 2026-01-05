The globe's largest assembly of the biggest names in technology, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, officially launches on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with most companies already unveiling products, making announcements, and holding press conferences.

Once a year, Las Vegas finds itself brimming with over 4,000 exhibitors and over a hundred thousand participants of the major electronics event (CES) where major global tech firms such as Samsung, Panasonic, LG, TCL, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Lenovo, Dell, Sony, Intel, and more exhibit their tech-forward lineups aimed primarily to reshape daily activities by means of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in devices and creating connected ecosystems.

This year marks a considerable change in the participating brands' innovations, centred more towards making AI the foundation in consumer technology across products, no longer merely a 'niche.'

It's almost time! The most powerful tech event in the world is assembling as thousands of exhibitors come together right here in Las Vegas. A launchpad for groundbreaking products and transformative partnerships, CES 2026 is on the horizon and ready to change the world.



Visit… pic.twitter.com/CxAiCkBoGr — CES (@CES) January 4, 2026

Recent coverage of the much anticipated CES 2026 marks Samsung's 'First Look' 4 January event featuring its Bespoke lineup, LG's AI-powered robotic CLOiD, and Nvidia's high-profile keynote on 5 January, where CEO and founder Jensen Huang is expected to deliver a major address on Nvidia's latest AI computing news.

Samsung's 'AI as a Daily Companion'

On 5 January, Samsung unveiled its vision of 'Companion to AI Living' at its CES 2026 event, 'The First Look.' The event took place in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division CEO and Head TM Roh launched The First Look with a statement on Samsung's AI leadership and how the connected ecosystem lets users experience a true AI companion in their day-to-day lives.

Samsung Unveils World’s First 130-Inch Micro RGB TV Featuring Next-Generation Color and Bold New Designhttps://t.co/PWUxNpSjL1 — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) January 5, 2026

'Samsung is building a more unified, more personal experience across mobile, visual display, home appliances and services," he said in Samsung's official newsroom announcement. He added, 'With our global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences.'

Showcased at the event were Samsung's AI-enhanced displays that combine 'hardware excellence and visual intelligence' into a true entertainment companion. The displays included the 130-inch Micro RGB TV and the Vision AI Companion (VAC). Also highlighted were Samsung's next-gen audio products, Music Studio 5 and 7 Wi-Fi speakers.

Samsung: The 1st Look

Yeah… they are not playing around.

Micro RGB TV

CES 2026 Best in Innovation



…and yes they even brought K-Pop band RIIZE. pic.twitter.com/SjidtStwRM — Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick) January 5, 2026

Nvidia: AI & Computing Revolution

Nvidia's CES 2026 attendance is centred on the backbone of AI - the infrastructure that opens the possibility for advanced AI. Nvidia's keynote will highlight AI computing and robotics, as well as data centre infrastructure, generative AI agents (software), and their work in AI-accelerated creative tools.

On 6 January, Huang is joined by Siemens President and CEO Roland Busch to discuss 'Powering the Industrial AI Revolution.' At the CES 2026 opening event, Automotive Business Development Leader at Nvidia's Cloud, Geoff Van Natter, opens with "Accelerating Autonomy With NVIDIA Cosmos Open Models." Jensen Huang is expected to deliver the highly anticipated keynote by the end of the day, at around 5-7 PM.

The lineup is set for the NVIDIA Live pregame at CES 2026.



Visionaries across AI infrastructure, open ecosystems, and physical AI will share how they’re building the AI-native era. All before CEO Jensen Huang takes the stage.



Join us on January 5 at 11:45 a.m. PT in Las… pic.twitter.com/XXpK0UTB6t — NVIDIA (@nvidia) January 4, 2026

Nvidia's featured products on CES 2026 include NVIDIA DGX Spark, GeForce RTX, GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Studio, advanced AI with RTX AI PCs, Agentic AI, Physical AI and Robotics, and Automotive, per Nvidia's official CES 2026 announcement.

Beyond Samsung and Nvidia, CES 2026 also highlights AI innovations across global firms, spanning robot house helpers, interactive eyewear, health monitoring, and more, central to redefining AI's role in home operations, personal health, and daily routine.

Just a few days into 2026, the tech world already gets exciting.



- Pebble made a new round watch after 10 years

- Clicks (keyboard case maker) made a phone

- Dreame (vacuum cleaner maker) will make an electric supercar

- Dell will revive the XPS laptop line



CES should be fun! pic.twitter.com/9eotGd17Od — Alvin (@sondesix) January 3, 2026

Samsung's 'Companion to Living' vision for CES 2026 and Nvidia's robust AI computing platforms and infrastructure behind advanced AI signals software and hardware coordination to deliver AI at scale- a significant shift in a more intelligent and connected consumer experience.