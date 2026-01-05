Clicks used CES 2026 to double down on nostalgia, unveiling a BlackBerry-style smartphone and a suite of detachable keyboards designed to pull users back toward tactile typing.

The company's pitch is rooted in a growing fatigue with endless scrolling, positioning physical buttons as an antidote to notification overload and social media saturation.

At the centre of the launch is the Clicks Communicator, a compact handset the company describes as a device for 'communication, not consumption'.

Framed as a secondary phone rather than a full replacement, it revives the look and feel of classic messaging devices while quietly loading in modern hardware and security features.

That blend of old and new is both its appeal and its risk. While minimalist phones are enjoying renewed interest, persuading consumers to get a second smartphone remains an untested proposition.

Nostalgia, Security and a Second-Phone Gamble

The Communicator features a tactile QWERTY keyboard paired with a 4-inch OLED display, immediately recalling devices from BlackBerry and Palm.

Under the hood, however, it runs Android 16 and supports hardware-level encryption, expandable microSD storage up to 2TB and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the spacebar.

Clicks has not ignored modern expectations entirely. Despite framing the phone as a messaging-first device, it includes a 50MP rear camera, a 24MP front camera, NFC for Google Pay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a 4,000 mAh battery with USB-C and wireless charging. A programmable 'Signal LED' adds a throwback flourish, lighting up for specific contacts or apps.

The Communicator can be reserved now for $399.00 (£315.00), rising to $499.00 (£395.00) on 27 February. While some users may see it as a refreshing primary phone, Clicks' emphasis on secondary use raises practical concerns around managing two phone numbers and contracts.

Keyboards for Everything Else

Alongside the smartphone, Clicks expanded its keyboard ecosystem with the Power Keyboard, aimed at users who want physical keys without abandoning their existing phones. The accessory attaches via MagSafe or Qi2, connects over Bluetooth and includes a 2,150 mAh battery to top up the host device.

With a full QWERTY layout, directional keys and a number row, the Power Keyboard allows phones to flip into horizontal or vertical modes, evoking the sliding designs popularised by devices like the T-Mobile Sidekick. Compatibility spans both iOS and Android, and extends to tablets, smart TVs and even VR headsets.

Pre-orders opened 2 January, with a spring launch planned. Pricing is set at $110.00 (£87.00), though early adopters can secure one for $80.00 (£63.00).

Clicks Power and the Wider Bet

Clicks also previewed Clicks Power, a magnetic, detachable evolution of its earlier keyboard cases. Launching in spring 2026, it supports a wide range of devices, including the Pixel 10 series, Galaxy S25 and Motorola Razr models. Using Bluetooth rather than a physical connector, it can function wirelessly across multiple devices.

Pre-orders for Clicks Power are live at $79.00 (£62.00), with the retail price rising to $109.00 (£86.00). The company argues that reclaiming screen space from on-screen keyboards improves productivity and focus.

Whether that sentiment is strong enough to sustain a niche smartphone and a growing accessory lineup will be the real test once the CES buzz fades.