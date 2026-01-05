LG Electronics is using CES 2026 to press its advantage in artificial intelligence-led smart homes, unveiling a broadened vision that blends premium design, generative AI and robotics.

Appearing in Las Vegas from 6 to 9 January, the South Korean group is marking a decade of its ultra-premium LG SIGNATURE brand by reframing the connected home as both an intelligent system and a curated living space.

The showcase comes as competition intensifies among global appliance makers to define the next phase of AI integration beyond voice assistants and basic automation. LG's approach emphasises adaptive intelligence embedded directly into appliances, designed to learn household routines while remaining visually restrained.

From conversational refrigerators to humanoid-inspired robots, LG is positioning AI not as a novelty but as a quiet layer that promises convenience, efficiency and time reclaimed from everyday chores.

Smarter Appliances Built Around AI Core-Tech

At the centre of LG's CES strategy is its AI Core-Tech platform, which underpins the new LG SIGNATURE lineup.

LG says its latest appliances use advanced AI-driven and generative AI features to personalise interactions, adjusting behaviour based on usage patterns rather than preset commands. In practice, this means appliances that anticipate needs instead of merely responding to them.

The flagship example is the new LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, designed as the hub of what the company calls the 'intelligent kitchen'.

Powered by Large Language Model technology, it supports conversational AI that allows users to interact in natural, human-like language. A newly added 6.8-inch LCD display works alongside LG's AI systems to monitor cooling conditions in real time, maintaining freshness with greater precision.

Food care is further enhanced by the AI Fresh feature, which analyses daily habits to predict when the fridge door will be opened. By pre-cooling the interior up to two hours in advance, the system aims to offset temperature fluctuations during busy periods, preserving ingredients more effectively.

Design-led Intelligence in the Kitchen

LG is also leaning heavily on aesthetics to differentiate its smart home offering. The LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView refrigerator integrates ThinQ Food technology, using an internal camera to identify ingredients, suggest recipes and recommend substitutions.

When inactive, its T-OLED InstaView panel shifts from utility to ambience, displaying curated visuals that turn the appliance into a design feature rather than a blank slab of metal.

Cooking appliances are receiving similar treatment. The LG SIGNATURE Oven Range introduces Gourmet AI, which uses an internal AI camera to recognise more than 85 dishes and automatically select optimal cooking settings.

An AI Browning function monitors food as it cooks, sending notifications via the ThinQ app once the desired level of doneness is reached. Users can also watch time-lapse summaries and share cooking moments through smartphone connectivity.

Across the range, LG has retained its Refined Minimal design language, marked by clean horizontal lines, subtle gold accents and an emphasis on craftsmanship. Three new design collections which are Seamless, Iconic and Tailored.

These aim to give buyers greater freedom to match appliances to their interiors, reinforcing LG's ambition in the global high-end market.

Robots and the 'Zero Labor Home' Vision

Beyond appliances, LG is using CES 2026 to outline a longer-term ambition for AI-powered living through the debut of its next-generation home robot, LG CLOiD. The robot reflects LG's 'Zero Labor Home, Makes Quality Time' philosophy, in which intelligent machines handle routine tasks so residents can focus on higher-value activities.

CLOiD's humanoid-inspired design features adjustable height, articulated arms and a wheeled base which prioritises stability and cost efficiency over full bipedal movement.

Its head functions as a mobile AI hub, equipped with sensors, cameras and generative AI to control connected appliances and learn household routines.

'LG SIGNATURE brings design, performance, and experience together in harmony—redefining the future of luxury in the home,' said Baek Seung-tae, president of LG's Home Appliance Solution Company.

As LG expands into robotics components with its new Actuator AXIUM brand, CES 2026 signals a push to make AI integration not just smarter, but more human-centred and commercially scalable.

LG's presentation is set to premiere a few hours from now. People can watch the presentation live via the company's official YouTube channel.