Tech enthusiasts are buzzing following a massive leak that offers a glimpse into Motorola's high-end strategy for CES 2026. This upcoming 'Signature' device appears to be more than just a standard handset, positioning itself as a status symbol for the elite. While the cutting-edge features are impressive, the staggering price tag suggests that only a handful of buyers will ever own one.

Anticipation is building for the Motorola Signature, a premium non-folding device expected to arrive very soon. With the formal announcement only days away, a reputable source has leaked an authentic render alongside a full rundown of the phone's internals. This gives us a complete look at what to expect before the manufacturer makes everything official.

Device: motorola signature



Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)

Expandable Storage: 256GB UFS 4.1 | 512GB UFS 4.1 | 1TB UFS 4.1

Memory (RAM): 12GB LPDDR5X | 16GB LPDDR5X

Security: On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader | Face Unlock | ThinkShield



Sensors: Proximity… pic.twitter.com/BT40uHz4tH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 4, 2026

Evan Blass is the source of these details, having posted a wealth of info on X. The handset is displayed in two different colours. Furthermore, the leak gives us a clear view of the device from the front.

Design and Display: A Visual Masterpiece

A 6.8-inch 'Extreme AMOLED' panel sits at the front of this device, boasting a resolution of 2780 x 1264. With a sharp 2780 x 1264 resolution and a 95.23% screen-to-body ratio, it offers a nearly borderless experience. The display is packed with high-end tech, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Pantone Validated certifications for accurate colours and skin tones. As an LTPO panel, it delivers a fluid 165Hz refresh rate, while peak brightness reaches a massive 6,200 nits.

Elegance finds its Signature.

With shades perfected and textures elevated

A new design language is on its way.#Motorola #SignatureClassComingSoon pic.twitter.com/QbFHywTKto — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 3, 2026

For durability, the device relies on Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the body is constructed from an aircraft-grade aluminium frame. Even with these high-end materials, the handset remains notably thin at 6.99mm and weighs only 186g. Prospective owners can choose between a rear finish inspired by linen or twill, depending on which colour they pick.

The Power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Under the hood, the Motorola Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Qualcomm's latest 3nm flagship processor, which works alongside the Adreno 840 GPU. To keep things running smoothly, the phone is expected to offer a choice of 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. As for storage, users can likely pick between 256GB and 512GB of the fast UFS 4.1 variety.

On the software front, the handset is reported to run Android 16 straight out of the box. Motorola is making a significant promise regarding longevity, guaranteeing seven years of OS upgrades alongside seven years of security maintenance.

Rapid Recovery for Elite Users

A 5,200mAh silicon-carbon cell meets the phone's power requirements, ensuring it runs throughout the day. When it does need a boost, you can take advantage of 90W wired or 50W wireless TurboPower speeds. The device also acts as a portable charger, offering 10W reverse wireless and 5W reverse wired power for your accessories.

Debuting our new signature. January 6, 2026. pic.twitter.com/ztghqEOtsW — motorola (@Moto) December 30, 2025

According to company data posted by Blass, the Motorola Signature is built to go the distance. It offers 41 hours of total battery life, which should cover about 28 hours of movie marathons or 18 hours of heavy gaming. It is a bold claim, but it suggests the device is a true powerhouse for media lovers.

Pro-Grade Photography: The Triple 50MP Array

Motorola has opted for a high-resolution approach by equipping the Signature with three 50-megapixel rear cameras. The main shooter uses a Sony LYT-828 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS to ensure excellent performance in various lighting conditions.

motorola Signature series is coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/EmC9Q8lgdy — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 29, 2025

For broader perspectives, the 50-megapixel ultrawide unit covers a 122-degree field of view and handles macro duties. Completing the array is a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, which uses the Sony LYT-600 to deliver 3x optical magnification and an impressive 100x digital zoom range.

Setting a New Bar at CES 2026

Sergio Buniac, who heads Motorola Mobility, shared a sneak peek of a new foldable device via LinkedIn on 31 December. His post revealed that the high-end handset is scheduled for an unveiling at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

'On January 6th, we'll set a new bar for what a flagship device can be. Stay tuned as we enter into our new signature era at Lenovo Tech World 2026 in Las Vegas,' Buniac wrote in the post.

Motorola has reportedly been sending out gift sets to journalists worldwide, featuring a card that mentions the CES Lenovo Tech World showcase. As noted by a recipient on X, the message inside says the company is 'getting ready to unfold new perspectives' at the event.