Chappell Roan has addressed public backlash after briefly posting — and then deleting — a tribute to the late French actress Brigitte Bardot, an incident that quickly reignited online debate over her public persona and values.

The reaction unfolded after Roan shared an Instagram Story referring to Bardot as an inspiration for her song Red Wine Supernova. Within hours, social media users pointed to Bardot's long-criticised political record, including racist and anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, often referenced collectively as the Brigitte Bardot controversy. Following the backlash, Roan removed the post and issued a follow-up message stating she had been unaware of Bardot's views and did not condone them.

Tribute Removed After Bardot's Views Surface

Roan's clarification came swiftly. In a subsequent Instagram Story, she wrote: 'Holy sht I did not know all that insane sht Ms. Bardot stood for. I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.'

Bardot's legacy remains deeply polarising. While she is still referenced in pop culture as a symbol of beauty and sensuality, her later-life statements led to multiple legal convictions in France for inciting racial hatred. That history has made public references to her increasingly contentious, particularly when raised without context.

Online Reaction Extends Beyond the Tribute

The controversy quickly expanded beyond the original post, with discussion shifting toward Roan's broader public identity and recurring online speculation framed around the question: Is Chapell Roan gay?

I'm so baffled by how comfortable Chappell Roan is with idolizing an openly homophobic, islamophobic, and racist piece of shit, not only in her lyrics but now on her instagram and worst of all, no one in her own queer fanbase is calling her out. WTF? pic.twitter.com/ArnSDjZLp6 — Vinland 🕊 (@kamadoTS) December 29, 2025

Roan has previously spoken openly about her sexuality and her connection to queer audiences, a point she addressed directly in a Rolling Stone cover feature discussing her identity, rise to fame, and relationship with fans. However, the current discussion has centred less on new statements about her private life and more on how audiences interpret her political awareness in the context of the Brigitte Bardot controversy.



Some critics revisited earlier moments in Roan's career, questioning what they saw as inconsistencies in her public positions and cultural literacy. Others argued that such scrutiny reflects unrealistic expectations placed on artists to possess full historical awareness before referencing cultural figures.

'Red Wine Supernova' and the Bardot Reference

A significant portion of the backlash has focused on Red Wine Supernova, which includes a single lyrical reference to Bardot. In the song, Roan sings, 'She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot,' a line that has been repeatedly cited in online debate surrounding the Brigitte Bardot controversy. Context shared widely online has emphasised that the song was never written about Bardot herself, but instead uses her name as cultural shorthand for beauty and seduction.

Fans have noted that the lyric functions as metaphor rather than personal admiration or endorsement of Bardot's beliefs. The song was originally written years earlier from a different narrative perspective and later rewritten to reflect a lesbian viewpoint, with the Bardot reference added at a later stage. Supporters argue this context undermines claims that Roan's music, artistic identity or career was built around Bardot or her views, a clarification that has circulated alongside discussion of the Brigitte Bardot controversy.

Debate Over Celebrity Accountability

The incident has also prompted broader commentary about online culture. Some observers described the backlash as an example of growing moral absolutism on social media, where artists are judged not only for actions but for perceived ideological alignment.

it’s so baffling to me that chappel roan is despised by so many people. like she’s done a few minor things (a couple poorly worded takes, a few instances of not doing enough research) and people act like she’s committing the most egregious acts and is a covert conservative CRAZY — emu (@bloobpoptarts) December 29, 2025

Others countered that Roan's response demonstrated accountability, noting that she removed the post and publicly distanced herself from Bardot's views once informed. Several commentators pointed out that many younger fans only became aware of the Brigitte Bardot controversy following Bardot's death, suggesting Roan's lack of prior awareness may not be unusual.

Where the Discussion Now Stands

While some online commentary has questioned how Roan's place within the LGBTQ+ community aligns with her actions, the backlash has centred largely on cultural literacy and the risks of invoking controversial historical figures.

Roan has not issued further statements beyond her initial clarification. For now, the episode underscores how quickly public figures can be drawn into debates that extend far beyond their original intent, especially when the Brigitte Bardot controversy intersects with modern expectations of celebrity awareness and accountability.