A short clip that has gone viral shows a red carpet staff subtly instructing photographers to be nice to pop singer Chappell Roan ahead of her arrival at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The woman is heard saying, 'Chappell's coming. No one yell at her or she'll leave. Everyone be quiet, be nice ... smiley,' with some photographers laughing in the background.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and X, as fans flooded the comments with witty responses. It sparked a flurry of laughter and playful exaggeration as it was an unusual pre‑red‑carpet scene.

the red carpet photographers being told to be nice to chappell😭 pic.twitter.com/b7m1e8gkR2 — syd🐇 (@COSMlCSYD) November 9, 2025

this is fucking frying me they're so scared of her 😭 — Dead Poet (@RanceRider2) November 9, 2025

How Roan Stood Her Ground

The red carpet warning ahead of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event reflects a broader pattern in Roan's interactions with photographers.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Roan made headlines after a tense exchange on the red carpet when a photographer shouted 'shut the f-- up' toward her. She responded immediately and assertively with 'You shut the f-- up ... Not me, b---.'

Roan later recounted the experience as rather intense and somewhat frightening, noting that the yelling heightened her anxiety in a packed, high-stress situation.

Similarly, during Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour in the same year, Roan once again confronted a photographer. This time, regarding actions she described as 'disrespectful' towards her at the Grammys.

She demanded a direct apology, stating, 'You were so rude to me, and I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologise to me.' The interaction highlighted her insistence on accountability and her unwillingness to tolerate unprofessional conduct from press members.

These episodes were not uncontrolled outbursts. They were deliberate assertions of personal boundaries in environments where fan excitement and press scrutiny can easily become overwhelming.

Now, it looks like her team has clearly learned from these experiences. The quick briefing for photographers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet serves as a proactive measure to prevent a repeat of past confrontations.

When Social Media Goes Wild

Fans on TikTok were quick to react to the viral video. Some joked about the photographers being 'terrified' of her, while others sarcastically pointed out how she seems to be training the paparazzi to behave professionally.

Several fans also praised Roan for her courage in addressing mistreatment. One comment reads: 'She spoke up when something bothered her, and now she no longer receives bad treatment, Queen.'

Fans on X also expressed their amusement at the video, with one of them pointing out how she was building a reputation. Others praised her for setting a standard, suggesting that more public figures should stand their ground against borderline harassment.

Others noted that the staff's polite briefing seemed long overdue, questioning why such treatment isn't expected for everyone. A comment on X states: 'Why dont they brief the press to act this way to everyone? Her incident should have made them change for everyone, not just to have them treat her specifically nicer.'

No Drama, Just Glam

In the end, the press appeared to take the staff member's warning seriously, allowing Chappell to walk the red carpet without incident. Photographers interacted professionally with Roan and provided her with polite instructions throughout the photo op on the red carpet.

There, she wore a striking custom newspaper skirt by Efraín Nava, complemented by a headpiece designed by Manny Robertson in homage to Cyndi Lauper's iconic look from the 1986 True Colors music video.