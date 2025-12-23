A resurfaced video clip of the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has reignited debate online after showing him sharply criticising Nicki Minaj's music, just days after the rapper appeared onstage at a major Turning Point USA event. The renewed attention highlights a striking contrast between Kirk's past views on popular culture and Minaj's recent prominence within conservative political circles.

The clip, which has circulated widely on social media in recent days, shows Kirk arguing that sexually explicit lyrics in hip-hop do not offer positive examples for young audiences. The moment has gained fresh traction following Minaj's appearance at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, where she joined Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, for a public discussion.

Here’s what Charlie Kirk thought about you, @NICKIMINAJ.



“I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old black girls…who do you get your art from?” pic.twitter.com/yCWOWvjmBH — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 23, 2025

Resurfaced Debate Clip Criticises Nicki Minaj's Music

The footage originates from a 2024 debate in which Charlie Kirk was challenged by a college student about representation and role models in popular culture. During the exchange, Kirk said he did not view Nicki Minaj as a good role model for '18-year-old Black girls', citing the explicit nature of some mainstream rap music.

Kirk criticised what he described as rappers 'glorifying wet female genitalia', arguing that such content did not uplift women or promote healthy values. While Minaj was named directly, his remarks also appeared to reference Cardi B's hit song 'WAP', which is known for its sexually explicit lyrics.

At the time, Kirk framed his comments as part of a broader cultural critique, positioning himself against what he believed was the normalisation of graphic sexual content in popular music. Supporters saw his stance as consistent with his conservative views on morality, while critics accused him of policing female expression in hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj's AmericaFest Appearance Sparks Backlash

The resurfaced clip has drawn heightened attention due to Nicki Minaj's recent appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention. The rapper sat onstage with Erika Kirk, who took over leadership of the organisation following Charlie Kirk's death earlier this year.

During the discussion, Minaj spoke about leadership, public scrutiny and faith, while also offering praise for President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Her remarks drew strong reactions from the audience, particularly when she referred to Vance as 'the assassin', a comment that prompted audible gasps given the circumstances surrounding Charlie Kirk's death.

Erika Kirk quickly intervened to reassure Minaj, telling her she was loved and encouraging her not to dwell on online backlash. She spoke about resilience and faith, saying criticism was something she had learned to endure since becoming a public figure.

Minaj's presence at the event has divided opinion across social media platforms. Some commentators questioned the decision to feature her so prominently, citing Charlie Kirk's earlier criticism of her music as evidence of a contradiction within the organisation. Others defended Minaj's right to engage in political conversations regardless of past cultural disagreements.

The debate has extended beyond Turning Point USA, touching on broader issues surrounding celebrity influence in politics and the evolving relationship between pop culture and conservative movements. Critics argue that the resurfaced clip underscores unresolved tensions between cultural conservatism and efforts to broaden political appeal.

For supporters of Minaj, the renewed scrutiny reflects long-standing double standards faced by female artists in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Kirk's past remarks continue to fuel discussion about morality, representation and the role of explicit content in mainstream music.