The widowed wife of conservative activist and media personality Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, claimed in interviews that she 'never dated.' However, social media users and content creators have pointed to her past reality TV appearance and reported relationships as contradictory.

Erika has gained widespread public attention after Kirk died after being shot in the neck while speaking at an outdoor 'American Comeback Tour' event at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. She has since given numerous interviews and made public appearances, and has taken over the political organisation her husband founded, Turning Point USA. Erika now serves as the organisation's CEO and chairwoman.

Erika Kirk's 'Never Dated' Before Debunked

Erika sat down for an interview at the CBS News Town Hall, where she revealed that she had not dated for five years while living in New York City.

She said, 'I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was. Somehow, getting drinks became a replacement for having coffee or breakfast. I personally would rather have coffee or brunch with someone than go for drinks. I don't drink — I find it unproductive. Not because I'm holier than anyone else; I just don't operate that way.'

She added, 'I always thought it was very strange how she would go for drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another.'

However, some viewers interpreted Erika's comments as critical of her roommate's dating habits. As a result, the internet did what it does best: digging into Erika's past, uncovering previous relationships and a past appearance on a reality TV dating show.

Social media content creator Stephwithdadeets (stephwithdadeets) is one of the creators who called out Erika, asking the TUPUSA CEO why she is lying about her dating history.

Stephanie alleged that Erika had two boyfriends, one of them being Cabot Philipps.

Erika also appeared as a guest on a dating television show. In the programme, Erika was also seen drinking.

The creator then showed a clip of Erika appearing to criticise her roommate for drinking and dating, describing the behaviour as strange. In response, Stephanie said, 'I don't think Erika found that strange, because I think she did the same thing. It's called dating — no one's bashing that. But I don't know why she's lying about it.'

Meanwhile, a Facebook post has called out Erika, asking why she's lying about her dating history.

In the last part of the post, they wrote: 'To be clear, there is nothing wrong with dating before marriage. There is nothing wrong with having past relationships. This is not about judgment, morality, or values.'

They added, 'The question is simply why those relationships would later be framed as if they never existed at all, especially when they were once shared publicly and are still easy to find. So, I'm genuinely asking. Why misrepresent something that didn't need to be erased?'

Erika Kirk's Appeared On Summer House Reality TV Show

In 2019, Erika appeared on Season 3 of Summer House, a Bravo reality series that was shot in the summer of 2018. She wasn't part of the main cast and only guest-starred in an episode as a potential love interest for Jordan Verroi.

Shortly after filming, Erika met Charlie in 2018 and revealed that she turned down the offer to be a cast member to pursue her juris master's degree, as reported by People.

In the same TV show, Erika was filmed socialising and drinking. Critics online have referenced this footage in response to her recent comments.

Erika Kirk's Ex-Boyfriends

As revealed by Stephanie, Erika allegedly had two boyfriends in the past. One of them is Tyler Massey, whom she dated in 2015.

An old photo of them together is from a fashion Week in Phoenix, which also circulated online. Some online posts allege the two may have been engaged before.

The other boyfriend that Erika allegedly had is now a speaker in TPUSA named Cabot Phillips. The two allegedly dated in 2017, and a friend of Kirk.

Phillips also publicly spoke at events honouring Kirk and even held discussions like 'How To Lead Like Charlie', which took place on 9 December 2025.

Pictures of the two together are also circulating online. One showed Erika and Phillips attending a painting lesson together. The photo caption: 'Yes, we're that couple who gets painting lessons together.'

With all of this publicly available information, netizens have been left puzzled by Erika's words. Many social media users have questioned her statement that she had never dated before Charlie Kirk.