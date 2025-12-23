Chicago Bears stars Caleb Williams and DJ Moore have taken social media by storm, but not for their on-field performances alone. After the Bears' exciting win on 20 December against the Green Bay Packers, both players were seen wearing an oversized cheese grater hat.

Quarterback Williams, 24, showed up at a community food drive to hand out meals. He appeared at the charity event alongside Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong and music video director Cole Bennett.

Wide receiver Moore, 28, was seen celebrating in the locker room and dancing to the music while wearing the viral hat.

During the game, Williams had delivered a dramatic performance on the field, throwing a 46-yard walk-off touchdown to Moore in overtime to secure the win, as per NFL. The pair's playful choice of headwear after the game immediately caught the public's attention, with many calling it 'legendary.'

Meaning Behind the Cheese Grater Hat

Images of Williams and Moore in the oversized cheese grater hat immediately went viral, with fans praising both their on-field performance and playful off-field personas.

The hat has become a symbol of trolling fun in the sports world, and is seen as a humorous nod to the Packers' iconic 'cheesehead' tradition. Fans celebrated not only the Bears' victory but also the unique flair and humour the players brought to the community event.

Hat Maker Suddenly Sees Huge Demand

The novelty headpiece was created by a small Chicago-based business called Foam Party Hats. Now, it has struggled to keep up with the demand following its viral exposure.

In their Instagram post, the store received over 3,000 orders of the giant cheese grater hat in the days after Williams and Moore wore them. 'Thank you for the love — the foam is flying in the shop,' the business wrote.

The now-famous hat is available for purchase on their website at a price of $39.99 each (£30 each). Interestingly, the shop established by the mother-son duo Grace and Manuel Rojas made an appearance on Shark Tank five years ago.

Bears vs Packers Game Sets Up Viral Moment

The cheese grater hat moment came after a recent Bears-Packers showdown at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears rallied from an early setback to push the game into overtime, where Williams' 46-yard touchdown pass to Moore sealed a dramatic victory. The performance not only highlighted Williams' poise under pressure but also Moore's clutch receiving ability.

'I knew it was good,' Williams said about his game-winning performance against the Packers, according to ESPN. 'When the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it's time to go hit it. It's time to go win the game.'

Moore added, 'I just had to run, run like I did in practice and connect like we did at practice ... It was really a practice rep but we did it in a game.'

Fans revelled not just in the thrilling win, but also in the playful post-game antics, with the cheese grater hat quickly becoming a symbol of festive spirit.

The moment shows how athletes can extend their impact beyond the field, engaging communities, promoting small businesses, and creating viral cultural moments. For Chicago sports fans, the cheese grater hat is now more than just a novelty as it represents joy, connection, and the power of social media in the modern sporting world.