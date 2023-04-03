Chelsea FC have announced the sacking of manager Graham Potter after he managed to match the worst record of any manager in the club's history at the English Premier League. He departs Stamford Bridge after just six months in charge after taking the reins from Thomas Tuchel. A 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday was the last straw that sent him packing.

Chelsea's billionaire owner Boehly has had enough of the dismal results that have left the club languishing in 11th place in the Premiership. Since arriving last September, Potter has only managed to lead the Blues to seven victories out of 22 league games. They also took home seven draws and eight losses. That gives him only a 1.27 points per game rate wherein they were able to take home only 28 points from an available 66.

According to The Sun, this is a joint worst record for a Chelsea manager which was previously set by Glenn Hoddle. The latter managed the undesirable record after taking charge for 122 games, winning only 38 matches, drawing 41 and losing 43.

Meanwhile, Potter did have some success in Europe, with Chelsea set to face defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals later this month. Unfortunately for him, he won't have the chance to complete what he started with the team in Europe's biggest stage.

Chelsea spent £330 million in the January transfer window, and sitting all the way down in the lower half of the table is simply not good enough for the club's new owners. Despite the arrivals of £107m star Enzo Fernandez and £88m winger Mykhailo Mudryk, Potter was unable to produce the desired results.

Hopes were high when was Potter signed on a five-year deal worth £12m annually, but it only took the club six months to make a major U-turn. Fans were also fed up after the club only managed to win three league matches since the new year, leading to the creation of a public petition to fire Potter back in February.

In a statement, the club confirmed Potter's departure: "Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition.

"In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.

"Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

On Sunday, Potter held meetings with Global Head of Transfers Paul Winstanley and Technical Director Laurence Stewart before facing co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

Boehly and Eghbali also released their own statement saying: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person.

"He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

Chelsea left crying over spilled milk

Chelsea are now left to wonder what could have happened had they decided not to let go of Thomas Tuchel, who was well-loved by fans. He was fired just four months after Boehly and his consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovich. While he did not start the season well, Tuchel did have a 1.94 PPG rate when he left, much higher than Potter.

Tuchel replaced club legend Frank Lampard in 2021, and led Chelsea to Champions League glory just five months later. They also defeated the mighty Real Madrid along the way. During his tenure, Tuchel led the Blues to 35 wins in 63 league matches, drawing 17 and losing only 11 games.

Now, Tuchel has found life after Chelsea and is in charge of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after they sacked Julian Nagelsmann. They currently sit on top of the league table after defeating Dortmund over the weekend.

Interim coach and possible long term replacements

Despite losing their manager so suddenly, Chelsea are in no hurry to find a long-term replacement.. They have announced that Bruno Saltor will take over as Interim Head Coach and have asked the fans for their support for the remainder of the season.

There are ten games remaining in the Premier League, and getting into the top four spots will be Saltor's main mission. Apart from that, they are hoping to eliminate Real Madrid in the Champions League and make it to the semi-finals.

In terms of a permanent appointment, Former Spurs and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is and Julian Nagelsmann are on the short list. However, both men are being linked to Real Madrid in case Los Blancos part ways with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season.

Also available are former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique and Jose Mourinho.