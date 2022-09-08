Earlier this week, Premier League side Chelsea FC sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just hours after the club lost their UEFA Champions League opener 1-0 against Dinamo Zagreb. Now, reports are claiming that he would have been shown the door even if they won the match, and that his position at the club had already been in jeopardy for quite some time. Surprisingly, his personal life has been dragged into the situation.

Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge and took over from club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021. He was a miracle worker in his first few months with the club, leading the Blues to the UEFA Champions League title that same season.

However, Less than two years since, he has been shown the exit door. According to The Sun, the German's divorce earlier this year has led to him become the topic of gossip in the dressing room instead of the authoritative figure he once was.

Tuchel, 49, was married to Sissi, 46, for thirteen years. The pair confirmed their divorce in April, and the manager was soon spotted dating a younger Brazilian woman named Natalie Max.

In July, the new couple holidayed together in Italian hotspot Sardinia.

O Thomas Tuchel do Chelsea namora uma Brasileira



Tuchel tem 48 anos e a Natalie Max tem 35 anos pic.twitter.com/xLsWOu4pDj — Tama OliGui (@Malla_guetta) July 28, 2022

The whole situation reportedly changed the dynamic between the manager and his players. However, apart from the gossip, there have been problems in a more sporting sense.

With the tension surrounding the club after the departure of Roman Abramovich, a lot of players were unsure about their futures. Tuchel reportedly kept many of them in the dark about his plans before the squad was eventually finalised.

Furthermore, the club's new owner Todd Boehly and Tuchel constantly butted heads about the way they wanted to run the club moving forward. The club's tour of the United States over the summer had reportedly exposed the cracks in the relationship between the owner and the manager.

They had apparently disagreed on a number of things, including Boehly's desire to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Tuchel eventually got what he wanted in the transfer window, but his inability to produce results did not go down well with club owners. After having his way in the market, sitting sixth in the Premier League and losing to Dinamo Zagreb was simply unacceptable