A new CNN documentary is forcing audiences to reconsider one of American comedy's most divisive figures.

I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not, premiering on 1 January 2026, presents an uncompromising examination of Chevy Chase, charting his meteoric rise, his turbulent relationships, and the unresolved trauma that many believe shaped his most controversial behaviour.

Early reactions describe the film as a 'tough watch', not because it seeks to sensationalise, but because it refuses to soften the contradictions that defined Chase's life in the spotlight.

The movie retraces how Chase shot to stardom on Saturday Night Live, his rise to Hollywood fame, and the troubles that shrouded his later years.

The Community Set Meltdown

Among the greatest unveilings is the one related to Chase leaving the sitcom Community on NBC.

Director Jay Chandrasekhar, a witness to the 2012 filming, remembered Chase having gone on a 'full meltdown' after word had leaked out that he had, on the set, dropped the N-word.

According to Chandrasekhar, the scandal put Chase in fear that his career was being 'ruined'.

The documentary puts the incident into perspective and reveals how tensions between Chase and showrunner Dan Harmon had already heated up. Harmon is also reported to have directed cast and crew to chant anti-Chase slogans, which further alienated the veteran comedian.

Trauma Behind the Comedy

Aside from the controversies, the movie also addresses Chase's personal problems.

According to the reports of his colleagues and family members, his aggressive behaviour could have had its basis in unresolved trauma.

The documentary does not just make Chase a provocateur but also a man who faces the demands of being a star, a drug addict, and the pressure to live up to the hype of being a comedy legend.

By exposing these weaknesses, I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not tries to make the character, usually portrayed as hard and mean, humanised.

A Divisive Legacy

Chase's career path is a symbol of both victory and conflict. Since his breakout success on Saturday Night Live in the 1970s, he was one of the most bankable comedy actors in Hollywood, starring in such films as National Lampoon's Vacation and Fletch. However, his fighting spirit and defiance of his colleagues darkened his legacy.

These contradictions are not shied away from in the documentary. It portrays Chase as a man who amused millions but whose private behaviour made many in the industry hate him.

The Tough Watch Factor

The documentary has been called a 'tough watch' by critics. The movie contrasts the comedic genius of Chase with the excruciating details of his actions, compelling viewers to balance love and dislike.

To fans, this is a reminder that sometimes comedy is disguised. To critics, it confirms their existing criticisms of his actions.

Humanising a Comedy Legend

Although the documentary exposes cruel realities, it nevertheless aims to humanise Chase. It portrays him as a complicated human being by delving into his trauma, feelings of insecurity, and regrets, instead of portraying him as a controversial figure.

The title of the film, I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not, recalls the catchphrase that once represented his arrogance. Under this new framework, it becomes a prism through which viewers can explore the high price of fame and the precarious nature of comic genius.

Why the Documentary Matters Now

At a time when the entertainment industry is reassessing behaviour once tolerated or ignored, the film arrives as part of a broader cultural reckoning.

By stripping away nostalgia, it challenges audiences to separate talent from conduct—and to ask whether understanding a person's trauma can coexist with accountability.

The title, once synonymous with arrogance, takes on a quieter meaning here. I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not becomes less a boast than a mirror, reflecting the steep personal cost of fame and the fragility behind comic genius.