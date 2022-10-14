New footage from the January 6 US Capitol riots shows House speaker Nancy Pelosi taking charge of the situation and lashing out at former president Donald Trump.

The footage, which aired on CNN Thursday evening, was shot by Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, who is a documentary filmmaker. The 7-minute montage shows Pelosi calling multiple people to try and assuage the situation as rioters came marching into the Capitol last year.

"There has to be some way," she tells her colleagues, "we can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security or some confidence that the government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States."

The footage is from the time when the rioters had already disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

In the never-before-seen footage, Pelosi called the acting Secretary of Defense, the Governor of Virginia, the acting Attorney General, the Department of Defense, and the former Vice President to ensure the safety of congressional members.

The lawmakers were visibly fearful, and Pelosi was adamant about resuming the election confirmation vote despite all the commotion. The video also showed Pelosi watching Trump's speech at the "Save America" rally before the riot.

Republicans: “Nancy Pelosi stopped the national guard from deploying!”



Your Honor, I’d like to enter into evidence, Nancy Pelosi on January 6th.pic.twitter.com/NNdCWUloeG — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) October 13, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is a boss 🔥



It’s even better up close. I could watch this all night long on loop. pic.twitter.com/gyy1itjvtW — Christopher Webb🇺🇸VOTE (@cwebbonline) October 14, 2022

In his speech, Trump exhorted his followers to march to the Capitol in protest against the election results last year. When a staff member informs Pelosi that Trump will not be joining the protesters, she says: "If he comes I'm going to punch him out."

"I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out and I'm going to go to jail and I'm going to be happy," she added. She is now being hailed as a hero by social media users. Some are even calling her the "president of the day."

"Welp... that 5-minute montage the Jan 6 committee just played leads me to the conclusion that America did have a president on January 6th. Her name was Nancy Pelosi," Joy-Ann Reid tweeted. Another wrote, "Nancy Pelosi is one hell of a hero."

The footage was shown by the select committee that is probing the attack on the Capitol.