China has launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan in what Beijing describes as a blunt warning to 'separatist forces' and foreign interference, sending tensions in the Taiwan Strait sharply higher and putting Taipei on high alert.

According to the BBC, the exercises involve China's army, navy, air force and rocket force, with live-fire elements and complex manoeuvres taking place across multiple zones surrounding the self-governing island. Chinese military officials say the drills are designed to test combat readiness and deter moves towards formal independence.

The drills, announced on Monday and codenamed Justice Mission 2025, come just days after the United States approved one of its largest-ever weapons packages for Taiwan, valued at $11.1 billion (£8.2 billion). That decision drew furious protests from Beijing, which accused Washington of undermining regional stability and interfering in China's internal affairs.

PLA Simulates Blockade and Seizure Scenarios

In statements cited by Chinese state media and reported by the BBC, the People's Liberation Army said the drills include simulations of blockades and the seizure of key areas around Taiwan.

Aircraft, warships and missile units have been deployed as part of what the Chinese military described as a coordinated joint operation.

The Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees operations in the Taiwan Strait, published footage showing warships at sea and aircraft on patrol.

In a post on Weibo, the command referred to the exercises as a 'shield of justice', warning that 'all those plotting independence will be annihilated upon encountering the shield'.

Military analysts quoted by the BBC say the drills appear designed to demonstrate China's ability to encircle Taiwan from multiple directions, though Beijing insists the operations are defensive in nature and aimed at deterrence rather than escalation.

Taiwan Places Forces on High Alert

Taiwan has condemned the drills as provocative and destabilising. Its Ministry of National Defence said it detected Chinese aircraft and ships operating around the island on Monday morning and responded by deploying its own forces and missile systems.

Taiwan's defence ministry said its forces were on 'high alert' to protect the population and safeguard national security, while the island's presidential office accused Beijing of challenging international norms and threatening peace in the region.

President Lai Ching-te has repeatedly rejected Beijing's claims over Taiwan, insisting the island is already a sovereign nation and does not need to declare independence. In a recent television interview, he said Taiwan must continue raising its defensive capabilities so China 'can never meet the standard' for an invasion.

US Arms Deal Fuels Beijing's Anger

The latest drills follow Washington's approval of a major arms package for Taiwan, which Beijing says has emboldened separatist sentiment. China's defence ministry has protested the sale and announced sanctions against several US defence firms involved.

The BBC reports noted that China views Taiwan's efforts to boost its defences as a direct challenge to its authority. Beijing has long said it prefers 'peaceful reunification' but maintains a law allowing it to use 'non-peaceful means' to prevent what it calls secession.

Regional Tensions Spill Beyond Taiwan

The drills are also being closely watched by regional powers, including Japan and the United States. Analysts note that tensions between China and Japan have deteriorated in recent months following comments by Japanese politicians suggesting Tokyo could support Taiwan in the event of a conflict.

Beijing has responded with sharp warnings, while Japan has accused China of aggressive behaviour during military exercises. The BBC reports that Chinese fighter jets recently locked radar systems onto Japanese aircraft, further inflaming tensions.

Risk of Escalation Raises Alarm

Critics warn that drills of this scale carry the risk of miscalculation or unintended escalation in one of the world's most volatile flashpoints. While Beijing insists the exercises are lawful and defensive, analysts caution that repeated shows of force can heighten anxiety in Taiwan and among its allies.

Since 2022, China has significantly increased the frequency and scale of military drills in the Taiwan Strait, often in response to political developments it views as threatening. The BBC notes that China's last major live-fire exercise in April simulated strikes on ports and energy facilities.

Global Focus on Taiwan Strait

As the drills continue, global attention remains fixed on the Taiwan Strait, where military signalling and diplomatic manoeuvring are unfolding in parallel. Analysts say the coming days will be critical in determining whether the exercises remain a show of force or mark another step towards sustained escalation.