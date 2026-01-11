In the early days of 2026, police in Sichuan province detained several key figures from the prominent underground church, part of a series of actions seen as part of Beijing's intensified scrutiny of unregistered Christian groups.

This detention of Early Rain Covenant Church leaders sends a chilling message to unregistered Christian communities across the country. Supporters and religious freedom advocates say the detentions have sent fear rippling through congregations that already operate on the margins of official tolerance.

Leaders Taken in Deyang Raid

On Tuesday, authorities in Deyang, a city in south-west China's Sichuan province, took church leader Li Yingqiang from his home along with his wife, Zhang Xinyue, according to a church statement. Two other members, pastor Dai Zhichao and lay member Ye Fenghua, were also detained.

At least four other members were briefly picked up and later released, while some remain out of contact, church representatives said. The Public Security Bureau in Deyang and in nearby Chengdu, the provincial capital, declined to comment.

These detentions come amid a pattern of similar actions against underground Christian communities. In October 2025, 18 senior members of another unregistered church, Zion Church, were arrested in a nationwide sweep. Two months later, about 100 members of another unofficial church in Zhejiang were detained, according to rights groups.

A Crackdown Beyond Early Rain

While Early Rain has been a high-profile target in recent years, it is far from alone. Human Rights Watch notes that Li Yingqiang's detention follows a wider pattern of state pressure on underground Protestant church groups, often described as 'house churches' because they worship in private settings rather than state-approved venues.

Some of those detained were charged with broad, catch-all offences such as 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble'—a charge frequently used to detain religious practitioners without clear evidence of criminal conduct.

Rights groups have urged Chinese authorities to release those held for practising their faith, stressing that freedom of religious belief is protected under international human rights law.

Why Unregistered Christians Are Growing Afraid

For many unregistered Christians, the latest detentions are confirmation that the space for belief outside official structures is rapidly eroding. Although China's constitution formally guarantees religious freedom, the reality for many believers has become fraught with uncertainty.

Under President Xi Jinping, authorities have pursued a policy of 'sinicisation of religion,' which seeks to align all religious practice more closely with Communist Party ideology. This has included tighter controls on worship services and online sermons.

A Long Legacy of Pressure

Early Rain Covenant Church itself has a history of conflict with Chinese authorities. Its founding pastor, Wang Yi, was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2019 on charges including 'inciting subversion of state power.' More than 100 members were taken into custody in a major raid at that time.

That legacy of persecution has made members particularly wary. Some pastors warned last year that there would be little tolerance for unregistered religious gatherings in 2026, a prediction that now appears to be unfolding.

What This Means for Faith Communities

For Christians who refuse to affiliate with state-sanctioned churches, the recent detentions underscore a stark choice: conform or risk detention. Many worshippers say they feel compelled to choose clandestine gatherings over the official route because of a belief that authentic faith should not be subject to political control.

Yet despite the fear, experts believe underground Christian communities may adapt. Smaller, decentralised groups have historically shown resilience, even in the face of sustained pressure. Whether China's tightening controls will ultimately diminish these movements or simply push them further underground remains an open question.