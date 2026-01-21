A Christian influencer's claim that UFOs are demonic because of alleged occult sigils has sparked heated debate online. Religious demonologist Nathaniel Gillis argues that occult sigils appearing near unidentified aerial phenomena prove their satanic nature. His theory has spread widely online, sparking heated exchanges between believers, sceptics and researchers.

Yet closer inspection suggests the evidence may be far thinner than the claims suggest. From famous UFO sightings to folklore accounts, the supposed sigils often turn out to be ambiguous markings, geometric shapes or symbols that do not fit the strict definition of occult ritual signs.

The Sigil Claims

Nathaniel Gillis has built a following by linking unidentified aerial phenomena to spiritual warfare. In his view, sigils are inherently satanic or demonic, and if such markings appear near UFOs, then the phenomenon itself must be evil in nature. His argument relies on the idea that these sigils are not decorative or symbolic, but active occult tools tied to demonic intent.

The problem, critics say, is that clear examples of such sigils are hard to find. Searches through well known UFO cases do not turn up verified instances of Solomonic style sigils, which are specific symbols used in occult traditions. Instead, Gillis often points to symbols or markings that others argue do not meet the definition of a sigil at all.

Symbols, Shapes and The Sigil Confusion

One of the most cited cases is the Rendlesham Forest incident in the UK, where witnesses reported strange markings on a craft. However, researchers note that these markings resemble a coded language or cipher rather than occult sigils. They are closer to hieroglyphs or abstract symbols than anything used in ritual magic.

Other examples often raised include crop circles and geometric shapes. While visually striking, these formations are not sigils in the traditional occult sense. A sigil is typically created through intentional ritual practice, not simply a pattern or shape. Critics argue that lumping all symbols and geometry into the category of sigils blurs important distinctions and weakens the overall claim.

More sceptical voices push back harder. They point out that most claims rely on anecdotal stories shared on Christian podcasts rather than physical evidence. One user described the stories as campfire style fear tales that thrive on mystery but fall apart under scrutiny. Another noted that calling the entire phenomenon demonic reflects a very specific Christian worldview rather than an objective assessment of reality.

What The Evidence Actually Shows

When pressed for concrete proof, even supporters struggle to point to clear examples. The Zamora incident from New Mexico is sometimes mentioned, as the witness reported a symbol on an egg shaped craft. That symbol has been compared to the alchemical sign for Uranus, but researchers caution that resemblance alone does not make it an occult sigil.

Other cases include vague descriptions of markings, such as lines or hash like symbols seen in photos that were never released publicly. Historical accounts, like the early 1800s Japanese sighting of a mysterious woman and craft, include drawings with symbols, but again, these do not clearly match recognised sigils.

Some researchers note parallels between UFO encounters and occult practices such as meditation, intention setting and reported communication with non-human intelligence. Yet they stress that parallels do not equal proof. The leap from similarity to demonic intent is where many believe Gillis' argument collapses.

While the idea that UFOs are demonic because of sigils makes for dramatic content, there is currently no solid evidence showing true occult sigils appearing alongside UFO phenomena. For many observers, the controversy says more about belief systems and fear of the unknown than it does about what is really happening in the skies.